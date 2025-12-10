Family offices and the Indian opportunity

The global macroeconomic order is becoming increasingly fragmented, shaped by geopolitical tensions, uneven growth across the West and inflationary overhangs. Against the backdrop of this new reality, Indian public equities have outperformed global benchmarks on a risk-adjusted basis, with the Nifty 50 delivering higher returns with lower volatility than major global indices.

What began as an observation evolved into a broader investigation. Our research* on family businesses in the European and Gulf regions reveals a growing consensus: India is no longer optional. Indeed, prior research suggests that whereas family offices in the Gulf region tend to allocate a bigger proportion of funds to domestic real estate and infrastructure, India features prominently – particularly among next-generation leaders – as they explore global diversification.

A combination of structural growth, demographic depth, stable regulatory frameworks and top-performing public equity markets makes the South Asian country an attractive component of a globally diversified portfolio, despite Donald Trump’s punitive 50-percent tariffs on Indian goods exports to the United States and a US$100,000 H1B visa fee that may disproportionately affect Indian services exports to the US.

If so, why aren’t non-Indian family offices pouring in capital? This apparent disconnect between theory and actual portfolio allocations is the puzzle driving this study.

