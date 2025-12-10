Govt orders IndiGo to cut flights by 10% as ops stabilise

The aviation regulator has ordered IndiGo to reduce its winter schedule by 10 percent across sectors after repeated operational failures and thousands of cancellations triggered one of the worst airline disruptions in recent years. The directive, issued on the evening of December 9, comes even as the airline says it has now stabilised operations and resumed more than 1,800 flights a day, down from 2,300.

IndiGo must now submit a revised winter schedule, and provide detailed plans linking future crew recruitment to aircraft induction. Meanwhile other airlines such as Air India and Akasa are increasing flights to fill in the gap left by IndiGo—SpiceJet announced plans to add up to 100 additional daily flights, while Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are using wide-body planes on some domestic routes to accommodate stranded passengers.

The intervention follows a week in which IndiGo, which controls more than 65 percent of the domestic aviation market, saw its network collapse under the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules that came into effect on November 1. The airline failed to realign crew rosters in time for stricter night-duty limits and longer rest periods, creating an acute shortage of captains and leading to widespread delays and cancellations.

DGCA notice: IndiGo unable to operate expanded winter schedule

In its December 9 notice, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said IndiGo had been approved to operate 15,014 weekly departures under Winter Schedule (WS) 2025, amounting to 64,346 flights in November. But operational data showed only 59,438 flights were operated, with 951 cancellations, despite being allowed a 6 percent enhancement over its Summer Schedule.

