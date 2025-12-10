Govt orders IndiGo to cut flights by 10% as ops stabilise

The aviation regulator has ordered IndiGo to reduce its winter schedule by 10 percent across sectors after repeated operational failures and thousands of cancellations triggered one of the worst airline disruptions in recent years. The directive, issued on the evening of December 9, comes even as the airline says it has now stabilised operations and resumed more than 1,800 flights a day, down from 2,300.
IndiGo must now submit a revised winter schedule, and provide detailed plans linking future crew recruitment to aircraft induction. Meanwhile other airlines such as Air India and Akasa are increasing flights to fill in the gap left by IndiGo—SpiceJet announced plans to add up to 100 additional daily flights, while Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are using wide-body planes on some domestic routes to accommodate stranded passengers.
The intervention follows a week in which IndiGo, which controls more than 65 percent of the domestic aviation market, saw its network collapse under the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules that came into effect on November 1. The airline failed to realign crew rosters in time for stricter night-duty limits and longer rest periods, creating an acute shortage of captains and leading to widespread delays and cancellations.
DGCA notice: IndiGo unable to operate expanded winter schedule
In its December 9 notice, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said IndiGo had been approved to operate 15,014 weekly departures under Winter Schedule (WS) 2025, amounting to 64,346 flights in November. But operational data showed only 59,438 flights were operated, with 951 cancellations, despite being allowed a 6 percent enhancement over its Summer Schedule.
The regulator noted that although IndiGo was permitted to roster 403 aircraft, it operated only 339 in October and 344 in November, signalling incomplete utilisation of available capacity. The DGCA said the airline “has not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently”, despite a 9.66 percent increase in departures over WS 2024.
CCI may launch inquiry into IndiGo
The Economic Times on December 10 reported that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) is likely to initiate an inquiry into IndiGo for potential abuse of market dominance. Citing a senior government official, the newspaper said there is a “strong case” to examine whether IndiGo’s largescale cancellations and inability to meet regulatory requirements restricted consumer choice or imposed unfair conditions.
If the regulator finds prima facie evidence of anti-competitive conduct under Section 4 of the Competition Act, it can order a full investigation. The DGCA has already issued a separate showcause notice to IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras.
IndiGo begins recovery: Refunds, rerouting and resumed connectivity
IndiGo has issued multiple statements acknowledging the scale of the disruption. In its December 8 update, the airline reported that it has processed Rs 827 crore in refunds for cancellations up to December 15. It also said it had arranged thousands of hotel rooms, ground transfers, food service, and baggage delivery for stranded passengers, while maintaining compliance with FDTL norms.
In an updated statement on December 9, the airline said operations had fully stabilised. Elbers, in a video message, apologised to customers, acknowledging the airline had “let you down”. He said the priority had been to move stranded passengers, clear the refund backlog, and return misplaced baggage. IndiGo has now restored over 1,800 daily flights, up from just 700 on December 5, and has resumed services across all 138 destinations in its network.
In its latest note (December 10), IndiGo said all 65,000 employees had been working “day and night” to restore stability. The carrier said its board and crisis management group were meeting daily and working closely with senior management and airport teams.
First Published: Dec 10, 2025, 17:21