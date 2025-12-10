Over the years, the Indian private equity market has been growing at a steady pace, with $10 billion of investments in 2014 growing to $29 billion in 2024, representing a CAGR of 11 percent. Within private equity, the share of buyouts has increased rapidly from 15 percent in 2014 to 50 percent by 2024, representing a strong CAGR of 25 percent. The trend here is similar to how developed markets such as the US and EU have evolved where majority of the private equity deals are of a buyout nature.

This rapid increase in buyouts has been due to a combination of factors that have worked equally for the founders (of family-run businesses) and the private equity firms. Across many family businesses, there is an emerging trend where the second generation is no longer interested in running businesses and want to capitalise on the success of the business and pivot towards other areas, including managing of investments for the family. Moreover, the second generation also realises the importance of building a strong management team that can help the business reach new heights versus the families running on their own and not be able to scale the business to the same level. Having a strong private equity partner signals a move towards management empowerment and helps in attracting Tier 1 talent. The second generation has been crucial in aligning the first generation as they have seen this model play out well in developed markets.

From the private equity perspective, availability of quality talent is an important criterion. In the last decade, the depth of talent, given the growth in the overall economy, has meaningfully improved. Moreover, many CXOs with global and diversified experience are looking to come back to India.

Private equity firms have also built strong portfolio value-add teams internally, which is a combination of mid- to senior-level folks with industry and operating experience. They will guide the investment team and the PE firm in managing a control deal. More benefits include faster decision-making and more autonomy to drive results in a systematic manner.

Most private equity firms also use M&A as a key value-add lever, given you can grow faster by consolidating the industry you are in. Availability of leverage is another reason for increase in share of buyouts. While India is a growth story where majority of returns come from the underlying growth of the business, leverage does add a kicker to returns if appropriately taken.

