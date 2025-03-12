How acquisitions turned out to be Sun Pharma's winning strategy

On Tuesday, India’s top specialty generics company Sun Pharma announced the acquisition of the US-based Checkpoint for $355 million to enhance its oncology portfolio.

Analysts view this acquisition as a gamechanger, enabling Sun Pharma to enter the high-growth PD-L1 inhibitor market and help bolster its innovation portfolio in onco-derm therapy.

Over the years, Sun Pharma has executed several high-profile acquisitions that have helped it drive growth and establish presence in key international markets. Its first international acquisition of Caraco Pharmaceutical Laboratories in 1997 marked its entry into the North American generics market. The 2010 acquisition of research-based Israeli company Taro Pharmaceuticals effectively doubled its US business, while Pola Pharma in 2018 solidified its foothold in Japan.

One of the landmark acquisitions in Sun Pharma’s CV would be that of Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2014 that had made it the world’s fifth-largest, and India’s largest, specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Ever since, the company has done one better, by becoming the fourth-largest company globally while maintaining its pole position within the country.