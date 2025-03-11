IndusInd Bank stock tanks 27 percent after derivatives markdown hurts creditability

IndusInd Bank, which in the December-ended quarter saw a fall in interest income, profitability and asset quality, is in the midst of yet another negative event. The bank has reported discrepancies and a markdown in its derivative portfolio, resulting in a post-tax impact of 2.35 percent of its net worth.

This has triggered a 27.8 percent intra-day fall in IndusInd Bank (IIB) shares to Rs 649.5 at the stock exchanges on Tuesday, after several analysts’ firms downgraded the investment rating for the stock. The bank told analysts in a call late on Monday that the financial hit will be absorbed as a one-time charge in the current March-ending quarter of FY25, routed through the P&L statement.

A deeper concern for the Ashok Hinduja-promoted IndusInd Bank is that near-term visibility for the bank’s earnings is likely to be impacted. The regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week approved the reappointment of incumbent CEO Sumant Kathpalia for only a year—against a proposal for three years—which indicates the bank will need to transition to a new leader sooner than expected.

The forex discrepancies arose from internal trades with low liquidity (3 to 5-year yen, 8 to 10-year dollar borrowings) that were on swap contracts and not mark-to-market (MTM). The transactions were carried out 5 to 7 years ago, but the discrepancies were discovered after the bank began reviewing its derivative book, following a new RBI circular in September 2023. The bank has informed the RBI of the same and hired an agency to carry out an external audit in Q3FY25.