Top 10 banks in India by market cap in 2023

H
ow important is the banking sector for a country? Undoubtedly, it is the backbone of an economy, as it aids in the economy's growth, trade, and investments, ensures financial access for all, and provides loans to individuals and businesses. With a tech-savvy population and a booming economy, India's banking sector has significantly evolved over the past decade. In 2023, the top banks in India, in terms of market capitalisation are also among the top in the same terms, globally. For example HDFC Bank is among the top 10 banks in the world in 2023 by market cap
In this article, we will delve into the top 10 banks of India, comprehensively analysing their operations, financial performance, and overall impact.
Top Indian banks in 2023 based on market cap
Here's a table showcasing the top 10 banks in India, ranked by their market caps
.
|Rank & Bank Name
|Type
|Market Cap (Rs cr)
|#1 HDFC Bank
|Private
|11,94,701.98
|#2 ICICI Bank
|Private
|6,70,893.35
|#3 SBI
|Public
|5,06,605.60
|#4 Kotak Mahindra
|Public
|3,52,915.92
|#5 Axis Bank
|Private
|3,02,695.12
|#6 IndusInd Bank
|Private
|1,08,202.37
|#7 Bank of Baroda
|Public
|99,135.01
|#8 Punjab National Bank
|Public
|69,864.89
|#9 IDFC First Bank
|Private
|61,168.22
|#10 AU Small Finance
|Private
|48,661.66
Here’s a deep dive into the top banks in India, examining their foundation and total assets:
HDFC Bank
- Founded on: August 5, 1994
- Total Assets: $313.23 B
HDFC Bank is the largest bank in India in terms of market cap and the fifth-largest bank in the world, on the same terms. As one of the leading private banks in India, it holds a prominent position in the financial industry. Renowned for its robust performance and innovative solutions, HDFC is a key player in retail, corporate, and institutional banking. On July 1, 2023, HDFC Bank has merged
with HDFC Ltd., its sister housing finance company. The merger took place to provide better and more comprehensive financial services to the users. Sashidhar Jagdishan, the managing director and chief executive at HDFC Bank, has recently been named the highest-paid bank CEO i
n India in 2023.
ICICI Bank
- Founded on: January 5, 1994
- Total Assets: $248.53 B
ICICI Bank offers a wide range of financial services. It serves millions of customers in India and abroad, known for its customer-friendly approach, competitive rates, and advanced technology. In its recent ESG Report
, ICICI Bank has notably declared its green financing portfolio constituted 21.4% of the total amount they lent out in 2023, amounting to about $119 billion.
State Bank of India (SBI)
- Founded on: July 1, 1995
- Total Assets: $731.92 B
With its headquarters in Mumbai, SBI is India's largest public sector bank. It has 22,405 branches in India, holds a 23% market share, and has a strong presence abroad, with more than 233 foreign branches in 36 countries.In the April-June quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, SBI overtook Reliance Industries as India's most profitable company
.
Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Founded on: February 23, 2003
- Total Assets: $75.56 B
Kotak Mahindra Bank provides a variety of services to various customers, including corporates, retailers, and SMEs. Uday Kotak, who has been the MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. for 21 years now, is slated to step down on December 31
this year. His successor is yet to be determined, and the RBI has reportedly rallied for an outsider to succeed him.
Axis Bank
- Founded on: December 3, 1993
- Total Assets: $162.19 B
Axis Bank is among India's largest private-sector banks. It specialises in financial services for large, mid-sized corporates, SMEs, and retail businesses. Axis Bank prioritises digital banking, ensuring a seamless and user-friendly experience and caters to diverse retail, corporate, and institutional needs.Amitabh Chaudhry, the CEO of Axis Bank, is the second highest-paid Indian bank CEO in 2023. The bank partnered with the digital banking enterprise OPEN this year to bring about a native digital current account journey for its user-base.
IndusInd Bank
- Founded on: April 1, 1994
- Total Assets: $55.76 B
IndusInd Bank is a prominent private bank in India. With branches concentrated in major Indian metro cities and representative branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and London, the bank offers diverse financial services. It prioritises personalised solutions and superior customer service for retail, corporate, and institutional clients.Shiv Kumar Bhasin, formerly EVP and Group Chief Technology and Operations Officer at the NSE, has joined
IndusInd Bank as the Chief Transformation Officer recently.
Bank of Baroda
- Founded on: July 20, 1908
- Total Assets: $187.84 B
Headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, Bank of Baroda witnessed the first-ever three-way merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank. As a nationalised bank, Bank of Baroda is renowned for its extensive branch network and diverse banking services, covering retail and corporate banking and treasury operations.According to recent filings
, Bank of Baroda recorded a net profit of ₹4,070.1 crore for the April to June quarter in FY 2023-24, 88.7% higher than its performance in the same quarter in the last FY.
Punjab National Bank of India (PNB)
- Founded on: May 19, 1894
- Total Assets: $184.82 B
Punjab National Bank provides a wide range of banking services such as retail, corporate, and international banking. The bank's commitment to financial inclusion is evident through its strong presence in rural and semi-urban areas. It has a vast customer base exceeding 180 million.
IDFC First Bank
- Founded on: October 1, 2015
- Total Assets: $29.21 B
IDFC FIRST Bank, formerly IDFC Bank, emerged from the merger of Infrastructure Development Finance Company's (IDFC) banking arm and Indian non-bank financial institution Capital First. Home loans fuel its growth, and it stands out for offering a competitive 6% interest rate on savings accounts, making it one of the top banks of India.IDFC First Bank is slated to merge with IDFC Ltd.
in the near future, following which the board expects to see strong credit growth.
AU Small Finance
- Founded on: October 1, 1954
- Total Assets: $10.98 B
AU Small Finance Bank based in Jaipur, India, started as AU Financiers in 1996. It became a small finance bank in 2017, serving low-income individuals, small businesses, and micro-enterprises. Unlike other top banks in India, most of its loans are secured due to its vehicle finance background. Notably, AU Small Finance Bank is the first Indian bank to provide 24x7 video banking services.
FAQs 1. Which bank has the highest market cap in the world?
US’s JP Morgan Chase has the highest market cap among all banks, in the world at $432.31 billion. 2. Which is India’s first private bank?
IndusInd Bank, established in April 1994 in Mumbai, holds the title of India's first private bank.