Commercial banks in India: Types and functions

A

Evolution of commercial banks in India

Pre-independence era (pre-1947):

Post-independence and nationalisation (1947-1969):

Liberalisation and technological advancements (1991 onward):

Consolidation and regulatory changes (2000s onward):

Current landscape (2020s onward):

Types of commercial banks in India

Public sector banks

Bank Headquarter State Bank of India Mumbai Bank of Baroda Vadodara Punjab National Bank New Delhi Union Bank of India Mumbai Indian Overseas Bank Chennai Canara Bank Bengaluru Indian Bank Chennai UCO Bank Kolkata Bank of India Mumbai Central Bank of India Mumbai Bank of Maharashtra Pune Punjab & Sind Bank New Delhi





Private sector banks

Bank name Headquarter HDFC Bank Mumbai ICICI Bank Mumbai Kotak Mahindra Mumbai Axis Bank Mumbai IndusInd Bank Pune IDBI Bank Mumbai IDFC First Bank Mumbai Yes Bank Mumbai AU Small Finance Bank Jaipur Bandhan Bank Kolkata Federal Bank Aluva RBL Bank Mumbai Jammu & Kashmir Bank Srinagar Karur Vysya Bank Karur City Union Bank Kumbakonam Karnataka Bank Mangaluru Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Thoothukudi CSB Bank Thrissur South Indian Bank Thrissur DCB Bank Mumbai Dhanlaxmi Bank Thrissur Lakshmi Vilas Bank Chennai

Foreign banks

Name of the Bank Headquarters AB Bank Ltd. Dhaka, Bangladesh Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Ltd Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates American Express Banking Corporation New York, United States Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Melbourne, Australia Barclays Bank Plc London, United Kingdom Bank of America Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait BSC Manama, Bahrain Bank of Ceylon Colombo, Sri Lanka Bank of China Beijing, China Bank of Nova Scotia Toronto, Canada BNP Paribas Paris, France Citibank N.A New York, United States Rabobank Utrecht, Netherlands Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank Paris, France Credit Suisse A.G Zürich, Switzerland CTBC Bank Co. Ltd. Nangang District, Taipei, Taiwan DBS Bank India Limited Singapore Deutsche Bank Frankfurt, Germany Doha Bank Doha, Qatar Emirates Bank NBD Dubai, United Arab Emirates First Abu Dhabi Bank Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates FirstRand Bank Ltd Johannesburg, South Africa HSBC Ltd London, England, UK Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Xicheng District, Beijing, China Industrial Bank of Korea Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. New York, USA JSC VTB Bank Moscow, Russia KEB Hana Bank Seoul, South Korea Kookmin Bank Seoul, South Korea Krung Thai Bank Public Co. Ltd. Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand Mashreq Bank PSC Dubai, United Arab Emirates Mizuho Bank Ltd. Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan MUFG Bank, Ltd. Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan NatWest Markets Plc London, United Kingdom PT Bank Maybank Indonesia TBK Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) Doha, Qatar Sberbank Moscow, Russia SBM Bank (India) Limited Port Louis, Mauritius Shinhan Bank Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea Societe Generale Paris, France Sonali Bank Ltd. Dhaka, Bangladesh Standard Chartered Bank London, England, UK‎ Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan United Overseas Bank Ltd Singapore Westpac Banking Corporation Sydney, Australia Woori Bank Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Regional rural banks

Name of the Regional Rural Bank Sponsor Bank State Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank Canara Bank Andhra Pradesh Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank Union Bank of India Andhra Pradesh Saptagiri Grameena Bank Indian Bank Andhra Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank State Bank of India Arunachal Pradesh Assam Gramin Vikash Bank Punjab National Bank Assam Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank Punjab National Bank Bihar Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank Central Bank of India Bihar Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank State Bank of India Chhattisgarh Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank Bank of Baroda Gujarat Saurashtra Gramin Bank State Bank of India Gujarat Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank Punjab National Bank Haryana Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank Punjab National Bank Himachal Pradesh Ellaquai Dehati Bank State Bank of India Jammu & Kashmir J&K Grameen Bank J&K Bank Ltd. Jammu & Kashmir Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank State Bank of India Jharkhand Karnataka Gramin Bank Canara Bank Karnataka Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank Canara Bank Karnataka Kerala Gramin Bank Canara Bank Kerala Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank Bank of India Madhya Pradesh Madhyanchal Gramin Bank State Bank of India Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra Gramin Bank Bank of Maharashtra Maharashtra Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank Bank of India Maharashtra Manipur Rural Bank Punjab National Bank Manipur Meghalaya Rural Bank State Bank of India Meghalaya Mizoram Rural Bank State Bank of India Mizoram Nagaland Rural Bank State Bank of India Nagaland Odisha Gramya Bank Indian Overseas Bank Odisha Utkal Grameen Bank State Bank of India Odisha Puduvai Bharthiar Grama Bank Indian Bank Puducherry Punjab Gramin Bank Punjab National Bank Punjab Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank Bank of Baroda Rajasthan Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank State Bank of India Rajasthan Tamil Nadu Grama Bank Indian Bank Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank State Bank of India Telangana Telangana Grameena Bank State Bank of India Telangana Tripura Gramin Bank Punjab National Bank Tripura Aryavart Bank Bank of India Uttar Pradesh Baroda UP Bank Bank of Baroda Uttar Pradesh Prathama UP Gramin Bank Punjab National Bank Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand Gramin Bank State Bank of India Uttarakhand Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank Punjab National Bank West Bengal Paschim Banga Gramin Bank UCO Bank West Bengal Uttar Banga Kshetriya Gramin Bank Central Bank of India West Bengal

Cooperative banks

Name of the Bank Address The Andaman and Nicobar State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Andaman and Nicobar Isls. The Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Andhra Pradesh The Arunachal Pradesh State co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. Arunachal Pradesh The Assam Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. Assam The Bihar State Co-operative Bank Ltd Bihar The Chandigarh State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Chandigarh The Chhattisgarh Rajya Sahakari Bank Maryadit Chhattisgarh The Delhi State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Delhi The Goa State Co-operative Bank Ltd Goa Gujarat State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Gujarat The Haryana State Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. Chandigarh The Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Himachal Pradesh The Jammu and Kashmir State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Jammu & Kashmir Jharkhand State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Jharkhand The Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd. Karnataka The Kerala State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Kerala The Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sahakari Bank Maryadit Madhya Pradesh The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Maharashtra The Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Manipur The Meghalaya Co-operative Apex Bank Ltd Meghalaya The Mizoram Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. Mizoram The Nagaland State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Nagaland The Odisha State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Odisha The Puducherry State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Puducherry The Punjab State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Punjab The Rajasthan State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Rajasthan The Sikkim State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Sikkim The Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-operative Bank Ltd. Tamil Nadu The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. Telangana Tripura State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Tripura The Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Bank Ltd. Uttar Pradesh The Uttarakhand State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Uttarakhand The West Bengal State Co-operative Bank Ltd West Bengal The Daman and Diu State Co-operative Bank Ltd.* Daman and Diu

Payment banks

Small finance banks

Name of the Bank

Bank Type

ESAF Small Finance Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank Fino Payments Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank Equitas Small Finance Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank India Post Payment Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank AU Small Finance Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank Jana Small Finance Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank Airtel Payment Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank NSDL Payment Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank Paytm Payment Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank Fincare Small Finance Bank Payment Banks and Small Finance Bank

Investment norms and asset structure of commercial banks

Functions of commercial banks in India

Accepting deposits: Commercial banks provide a safe and secure place for the public to deposit their money. They offer various types of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, current accounts, and fixed deposits.

Commercial banks provide a safe and secure place for the public to deposit their money. They offer various types of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, current accounts, and fixed deposits. Providing loans and advances: Commercial banks extend loans and advances to individuals, businesses, and industries.

Commercial banks extend loans and advances to individuals, businesses, and industries. Credit creation: Commercial banks create credit. When they lend money, they create new money in the form of bank deposits, contributing to the overall money supply in the economy.

Electronic funds transfer: Commercial banks enable electronic funds transfer through channels such as online banking, mobile banking, and electronic payment systems. This facilitates quick and secure money transfers between accounts.

Commercial banks enable electronic funds transfer through channels such as online banking, mobile banking, and electronic payment systems. This facilitates quick and secure money transfers between accounts. Providing overdraft facilities: Commercial banks offer overdraft facilities to account holders, allowing them to withdraw more money than is available in their accounts up to a certain limit.

Commercial banks offer overdraft facilities to account holders, allowing them to withdraw more money than is available in their accounts up to a certain limit. Investment in securities: Commercial banks invest in a variety of securities, including government bonds, corporate bonds, and other marketable securities.

Commercial banks invest in a variety of securities, including government bonds, corporate bonds, and other marketable securities. Foreign exchange services: Banks in India engage in foreign exchange operations, facilitating international trade and providing services such as currency exchange and outward remittances.

Banks in India engage in foreign exchange operations, facilitating international trade and providing services such as currency exchange and outward remittances. Financial inclusion: Commercial banks help in financial inclusion by extending banking services to underserved and rural areas.





Top 10 Banks with the highest percentage of deposits

Rank Bank Name Percentage of Bank Deposits Deposits in Trillion INR #1 State Bank of India 23.58 40.5 #2 HDFC Bank 9.07 15.6 #3 Punjab National Bank 6.67 11.5 #4 Canara Bank 6.32 10.9 #5 ICICI Bank 6.20 10.6 #6 Bank of Baroda 6.09 10.5 #7 Union Bank of India 6.01 10.3 #8 Axis Bank 4.78 8.2 #9 Bank of India 3.65 6.3 #10 Indian Bank 3.45 5.9

commercial bank is a financial institution that performs operations related to deposit and withdrawal of money for the public, provides loans for investment, and carries out other similar activities. The two main functions of a commercial bank are lending and borrowing. They play a crucial role in the country's financial system by smoothing the flow of funds, offering banking products and services, and contributing to economic growth.The evolution of commercial banks in India spans several centuries, reflecting changes in economic policies, banking regulations, and technological advancements. Let's look at the evolution of commercial banks in India:The origins of modern banking in India can be traced back to the 18th century when European trading companies established banks for conducting financial transactions.The Bank of Hindustan (1770) and the General Bank of India (1786) were among the earliest banks in the subcontinent.The State Bank of India (SBI) was established as the Bank of Calcutta in 1806. It later merged with the Bank of Bombay and the Bank of Madras in 1921 to form the Imperial Bank of India, eventually becoming the State Bank of India in 1955.After gaining independence in 1947, India witnessed a series of banking reforms to foster economic development.The Banking Regulation Act of 1949 provided the regulatory framework for banking operations.In 1969, the Indian government nationalised 14 major banks to achieve social and economic objectives, including increased credit flow to priority sectors like agriculture and small-scale industries.Through the economic liberalisation of 1991, the government initiated financial sector reforms to promote competition and efficiency.The entry of private and foreign banks introduced a new era of competition and innovation in the banking sector.Technological advancements revolutionised banking operations, leading to the establishment of online banking services.In the 2000s, there was a trend of mergers and acquisitions in the banking sector , leading to the consolidation of banks for enhanced efficiency and scale.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) implemented Basel regulations to strengthen the banking system.Digital banking, mobile banking, and fintech collaborations have become prominent features of the commercial banking landscape.The RBI focuses on maintaining financial stability, promoting financial inclusion, and addressing emerging challenges such as cybersecurity risks.There are various commercial banks in India, each serving specific functions and catering to distinct segments of the economy. Here are the types of commercial banks in India:Public sector banks are government-owned banks where the majority of the ownership lies with the government. Examples include the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda. These banks play a crucial role in implementing government policies related to financial inclusion and priority sector lending.Private individuals or entities own these banks and operate them. They operate on a profit motive and are known for their efficiency and innovation. Examples include ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. Foreign banks are headquartered outside India and operate within the country after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals. Examples include Standard Chartered, Citibank, and HSBC.Regional Rural Banks are a specialised category of banks created to cater to the banking needs of rural and semi-urban areas.Cooperative banks operate on cooperative principles, primarily focusing on meeting their members' credit and banking needs. They can be classified into Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) and Rural Cooperative Banks (RCBs). These banks play a vital role in supporting local economic activities. Payment banks are a relatively recent addition to the Indian banking sector. They provide a limited set of banking services, primarily focused on payments and remittances. They cannot issue loans or credit cards but can accept deposits and facilitate transactions. Examples include Airtel Payments Bank and Paytm Payments Bank. Small finance Banks cater to the banking needs of underserved and unserved sections of the population, including small businesses and low-income individuals. Examples include Equitas Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.Commercial banks in India adhere to specific investment norms and maintain a well-defined asset structure to ensure financial stability and regulatory compliance. These norms are established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's central banking authority.Commercial banks in India allocate a significant portion of their funds to government securities, meeting statutory liquidity requirements. Additionally, they invest in a diverse portfolio of assets, including loans and advances to various sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services. Prudent risk management practices guide their asset structure to maintain a balance between profitability and risk mitigation.Functions of commercial banks in India are varied and range from accepting deposits to promoting financial inclusion. These aid in the country's economic development. The primary functions of commercial banks are:The top ten banks with the highest deposits include seven government banks, holding 75 percent of deposits. Only five commercial banks in India hold 50 percent of deposits. Government banks command a significant share of Rs62 for every Rs100 deposited, compared to private banks with Rs32. Despite small finance banks offering higher interest rates, they hold only 0.8 percent of India's savings, possibly due to safety concerns. Government banks have an extensive branch network, even beyond urban centres. The Public’s trust in them also plays a role in making them the banks with the highest deposits. Here is a list of the top ten banks with the highest deposits, with data (as of October 2023) sourced from The Business Standard.