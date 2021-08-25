From desperation to global superpower: How India's landmark 1991 reforms actually played out

On the brink of a sovereign default, PV Narasimha Rao’s government decided to take a radical decision. Then finance minister Dr Manmohan Singh announced a series of reforms in his Budget speech on July 24, 1991. India bid adieu to a socialist economy and the process for a free, more progressive market began.



These reforms sowed the seeds of a global economy. Policymakers who came after played a crucial role in keeping the momentum going. Here’s look at some of the milestones over the past 30 years.

