From Taylor Swift to Bad Bunny, top 10 highest-grossing live concert tours of 2023 so far

Rucha Sharma writes about entertainment, pop culture, and sports. She also assists with events and edits for the web team. She has an MBA in Finance from Pune University and worked with DNA India and Fork Media Group as a features writer for more than six years. She loves comparing comic book storylines with their silver screen incarnations and wears the nerd badge with pride. When not planning her next hike with her dogs, she can be found obsessively improving her doodling skills.