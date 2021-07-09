Can Jehan Daruvala become India's third F1 racer?

Jehan Daruvala

Image: James Gasperotti



Looking at the current race to win the Formula 2 Driver's Championship, nobody can fault novice Indian motorsports fans for dreaming of watching Jehan Daruvala in a Red Bull Racing or Alpha Tauri car next season.



The 2021 Formula 2 season has started on a good note for the 23-year-old from Mumbai. During the pre-season break, he squeezed in a few podiums and wins at the F3 Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, racing for Mumbai Falcons India Racing Ltd. Back in Formula 2, he was once again on the podiums at the Bahrain Grand Prix and Azerbaijan Grand Prix this year.





“It’s been quite a positive start to my campaign. Obviously, Bahrain was pretty good; then Monaco was a difficult weekend, just for us [Carlin] together. Didn’t really score any points. So to bounce back in Baku, it felt good, and it was necessary to keep the championship fight alive,” says Daruvala. “I’m less than a win away from the championship lead. Also the coming tracks—Silverstone, Monza, Sochi—are the ones I really like. I’m looking forward to it, and I’m positive that we can be on the podium again.”If only the road ahead was as dull as doing rounds of the Circuit Paul Ricard of the French Grand Prix. Daruvala’s path to getting a Formula 1 seat is as tricky as navigating the ‘Eau Rouge’ corner of Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps of the Belgian Grand Prix—his favourite place to race.Daruvala is on a tried and tested trajectory when it comes to levelling up in Formula racing. His karting career is peppered with many firsts, including being the only Indian to win the MSA Super-1 British Karting Championship in 2013. As he progressed to single-seater races, he once again was the only Indian to win the New Zealand Grand Prix in 2017. Even though it is one of only two Grand Prix races outside of Formula 1, Circuit Chris Amon in Manfeild has seen Formula 1 legends such as Jackie Stewart and Sterling Moss, and fresh faces such as Lance Stroll and Lando Norris lift winning trophies.

