Meet the two Indian women on ICC's inaugural Future Leaders Programme

Sports management professional Harini Rana



Her selection for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) inaugural 100% Cricket Future Leaders Programme could not have come at a better time for Harini Rana. She was battling post-Covid complications and was in her ninth day of quarantine when the news brought some cheer. “The achievement became sweeter… not often does the world’s governing body for cricket look at you as an individual with potential to become a future leader in the game,” says the Mumbai-based former journalist who’s now head of content at Rise Worldwide.



Rana and Vijeylaxmi Narasimhan, a former Tamil Nadu and Indian Railways player, and now match referee on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) panel, are the two Indians among 40 women selected from 29 ICC countries for the six-month programme, to be held in two batches, starting June and November. Designed to address the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions in the game, it received over 300 applications from 45 countries.





