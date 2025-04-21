Bhansali Productions' Prerna Singh: Counting on stories

Far from being overawed, Prerna Singh maintained her poise and composure when she first met acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2015. As chief marketing officer with Eros International then, she had gone to discuss the strategy for Bajirao Mastani, a Bhansali directorial that was scheduled to hit screens. “I was at complete ease,” she recalls.

Deep down, though, after the interaction, she manifested an opportunity to work with the director. As luck would have it, he offered her the post of chief executive officer of his production house, Bhansali Productions, in 2019. Singh grabbed the offer with both hands and hasn’t looked back since.

Among her first successes was Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), starring Alia Bhatt, that was one of the early box office hits post the pandemic. Recently, she was executive producer of Heeramandi, a show that became the most-watched Indian series on Netflix in the first week of its release in May 2024, garnering 4.5 million views. The numbers have only swelled thereafter.

A go-getter since her formative years, Singh has followed her passion and put in the hard work that it takes to reach the top. “People see the energy that you put in. If the energies are right, you will be successful,” she tells Forbes India.

The eldest of three siblings, Singh’s doctor-father (mother was a homemaker) wanted her to take up a traditional career—either become a doctor, lawyer or a civil servant that were considered prestigious posts in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, where she hails from. He even enrolled her for a medical services course, but she soon realised that was not her calling. Aware that communication was key, Singh pursued a diploma in advertising and followed that with an MBA in marketing. After completing her education, she moved into broadcasting, joining as a management trainee with Eenadu in Hyderabad. That experience came in handy as she worked at a time when they were launching 14 channels. “The kind of exposure that I got that time was unparalleled. I imbibed a lot of things,” says Singh. Also read: Payal Kapadia: The filmmaker with a strong voice of her own She used those lessons in her next few stints—with Zee, J Walter Thompson, Reliance Big Pictures, Balaji Motion Pictures, Abundantia Entertainment and Eros—and gained vital experience in handling business, finance, branding and marketing. Her film journey began with Paa (2009) when she was vice president, marketing and media, at Reliance Big Pictures. “Prerna is at ease when evaluating a creative script or analysing an excel sheet, and she does it with the same vigour and passion,” says Suku Murti, retired managing partner, GroupM Media, who worked with Singh when she was an investment director at the media investment company. Joining Bhansali Productions has only added heft to her portfolio—she is not only involved in the script evaluation and development but is also responsible for business transactions, partnerships, legal issues and acquisitions, among others. “I analyse stories as an audience. The creative and commerce aspects have to run in parallel,” she explains. It helps having Bhansali as a mentor. “The common chord between sir and me is that we are passionate people. He sets the goals and I deliver,” says Singh. “My time with Bhansali Productions has been an amazing experience that has taught me a lot.” As someone who does not like to look at the clock, Singh is only glad that there is a lot on her plate. “We have a good, aggressive slate of films. That’s what we thrive on,” she says, adding that they are working on two web series, including season two of Heeramandi. Apart from Love & War—Bhansali’s next film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhatt—there are other projects either scheduled to go on floors or in development stages. Murti believes it is comforting to have Singh around during demanding projects. “Prerna’s ability to perform in high-pressure situations combined with her negotiation and ruthless execution skills make her an invaluable asset in a business that demands both,” he says. Bharat Ranga, managing director Beginnen Media, and former president of Zee Entertainment, who worked with Singh for a year-and-a-half, agrees. “She is a ‘completer’ who believes in completing the tasks she owns up,” he says. “She navigated her journey from airtime sales champion to film marketing, distribution, greenlighting and studio deal-making naturally.” Having risen through the ranks on merit, Singh believes in grooming leaders who can take on bigger responsibilities. That comes from her belief in herself. “I am extremely confident… I don’t give up,” says Singh, who loves to shop and travel. At the same time, she knows that she has to keep evolving with the changing times. “One must keep learning. You have to keep yourself relevant. You have to keep creating value,” she emphasises.