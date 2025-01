'Everyone waits for that one role that grabs eyeballs. That was Animal for me': Triptii Dimri

IMDB's most popular Indian star of 2024, Triptii Dimri, sits down with Forbes India's Kunal Purandare to talk about her signing spree, her connection with Animal and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, being an outsider and her first days of living in Mumbai, and much more