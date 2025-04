NASA astronaut Don Pettit (C) being carried to a medical tent shortly after he and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner landed in their Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan on April 20, 2025. The trio are returning to Earth after logging 220 days in space as members of Expeditions 71 and 72 aboard the International Space Station.

Image: Bill Ingalls/ NASA / AFP