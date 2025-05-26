From markets to mindsets: The transformative power of disruptions

When the Forbes India team started discussing a theme for the Anniversary Issue, various countries had just begun registering the impact of the Trump Administration 2.0. The Pale Blue Dot—Earth, as photographed by the Voyager 1 spacecraft, and referred to by Carl Sagan—was already reeling from the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Picking ‘disruption’ and its transformative power as the theme of the issue was our idea of a tribute to this ever-evolving world.

Titled ‘Giant Strides’, the 16th Forbes India Anniversary Special is a collection of nuanced essays that presents a thematic deep dive into the transformative disruptions and opportunities across India’s economic, social, and technological landscape. The opening column by AK Bhattacharya, author, and editorial director at Business Standard, sets the tone with an analysis of India’s historical responses to financial reforms and external shocks, and compares them to the unique challenges presented by US President Donald Trump’s unprecedented approach to global trade and relations.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the 1991 economic reforms were India’s share markets. In his column, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), illustrates how disruption in India’s capital markets has bred transformation. Leaving the ancient paper-based trading to embrace cutting-edge technology rooted in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), the NSE has democratised wealth creation.

DPI has been one of the biggest disruptions in the Indian economy: Aadhaar has enabled over 1.4 billion people to access government services and benefits; Unified Payments Interface (UPI) processed 172 billion transactions in 2024. The country’s inclusive digital systems offer a blueprint to other nations. Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder of Infosys, and Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the AfCFTA Secretariat, spotlight how African nations, with fragmented identities but rising digital ambitions, can tweak the model to their benefit.