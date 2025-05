Commuters wade through an inundated road amid rains in Mumbai on May 26, 2025. A record 104 mm of rainfall lashed this region in just an hour this morning, signalling a cloudburst over South Mumbai. This caused the India Meteorological Department to upgrade its weather forecast for the day from a yellow to an orange alert, indicating the possibility of intense rainfall. The alert now covers Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts.

Image: PTI