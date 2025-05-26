Flow Vs Wisdom: What happens when the Zen monk meets the jazz saxophonist?

Picture this: You’re elbows-deep in a spreadsheet, preparing a budget presentation, and suddenly the noise disappears. Time folds in on itself. You forget your coffee’s gone cold. You’re not working—you are the work. Congratulations! You’re not just being productive. You’re in flow.

Now, cut to another scene: Your friend or colleague calls you in crisis. You pause, resist the urge to give advice, listen deeply, and say something that makes her rethink her entire breakup strategy—or his relationship with his team at work. That? That’s wisdom.

Both are cool. Both feel great. But they’re not the same beast. They might just be the spiritual equivalent of peanut butter and pickles—an odd pairing until you realise the surprising chemistry.

What is flow, and why does it feel so good?

Flow is what psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi (pronounced something like chick-sent-me-high) made famous. It’s that magical groove you slip into when a task is just hard enough to be interesting but not so hard you throw your laptop out the window.

Athletes call it being ‘in the zone’. Artists, musicians, and even coders get it. In flow, you don’t feel like you’re doing the thing—you are the thing. No overthinking, no anxiety—just you, the challenge, and a kind of joyful competence and immersed engagement. Cue example: Think Serena Williams during a Grand Slam rally or a chef in the last 10 minutes of MasterChef. It’s not just concentration—it’s a symphony of presence and performance. And what’s wisdom, anyway? A beard and a crystal ball? Let’s get this out of the way: Wisdom isn’t about age, beards, or how many Sanskrit quotes you can casually drop at dinner. Real wisdom is the ability to see the bigger picture, hold multiple truths, navigate uncertainty, manage ambiguity, regulate your emotions when everyone else is spiralling, and know when to act—or not act. It’s measured, morally grounded, deeply reflective, context-sensitive and practical. It’s also rare. Wisdom is that voice inside that tells you not to reply all, not to marry your rebound, and not to invest in crypto because your cousin said it’s “a sure thing”. It’s what stops smart people from doing dumb things—sometimes. Also read: Back to the Present: How mental time travel affects saving behaviour So, is wisdom a prerequisite for flow? Not exactly—but maybe it should be. Think about it. The flow needs just the right conditions: challenge, skill, and focus. But who decides what’s worth focusing on? Who chooses a meaningful challenge over a mindless dopamine loop on Instagram? Enter wisdom. A wise person is more likely to pick an activity that’s not just engaging but aligned with a long-term purpose. They’ll write poetry instead of doomscrolling. They’ll volunteer instead of bingeing a true crime docuseries. (Okay, maybe just one episode.) Wisdom filters what we flow into. It nudges us toward quality over quantity. Sure, you can flow during a five-hour gaming binge—but is it meaningful? Wisdom asks that question. Flow, by itself, doesn’t care. But wait—can flow make you wiser? In a strange twist, yes. Deep, sustained flow experiences—especially in meaningful domains like teaching, writing, leading a company, or caregiving—can lead to insight. The more you immerse yourself, the more you learn, notice patterns, and grow. Flow might not be wise, but it’s a gym for cultivating aspects of wisdom—focus, discipline, and awareness. Caveat: not all flows are created equal. You won’t become a sage just because you can play Fortnite for seven hours straight. The flow needs reflection to become wisdom. So, are they friends, frenemies, or lovers? Honestly? They’re the power couple we didn’t know we needed. Flow is the jazz saxophonist in the moment, improvising brilliance. Wisdom is the monk watching from the back, nodding silently, already ten moves ahead. Flow says, “Now.” Wisdom says, “And then what?” Flow makes us feel alive. Wisdom keeps us aligned. The real magic happens when they team up: when we enter flow doing something that truly matters—a surgeon in the OR, a writer lost in the rhythm of a memoir, or a teacher mid-lesson, connecting with a sea of wide-eyed students. Final take: Be the jazz monk Flow is sexy. It sells books. It’s a peak experience. Wisdom? Less flashy. More turtle than hare. But in the long game, it keeps you grounded—and guides you toward the right flow. So go ahead, chase the flow. Get lost in the music, the math, and the meditation. But let wisdom steer the ship. Otherwise, you might end up really good at the wrong thing. About the author: Surya Tahora is a Professor of General Management and the Executive Director of the Centre for Wisdom in Leadership (CWIL) at the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR). Views are personal.

[This article has been reproduced with permission from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai. Views expressed by authors are personal.]