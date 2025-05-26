Electric Icons- Indian Origin- meet the new Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs

Iconic Design- Indigenous Power- Infinite possibilities
In a world where the future of mobility is being rewritten, Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e are not just electric SUVs—they are a statement. These eSUVs, crafted on the innovative INGLO platform and powered by MAIA, embody Mahindra’s vision for the future. Designed in India with global aspirations, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e are unique and distinct eSUVs that bring forth tech and features ahead of their segment, catering to experienced EV owners and newbies alike. Mahindra’s stance as a global EV manufacturer gets stronger with these world-class eSUVs that are reshaping the future of mobility one thrilling drive at a time.
INGLO & MAIA
The revolutionary INGLO electric origin architecture places Mahindra globally as a leader in electric automotive technology. The indigenous INGLO architecture is based upon a 3-in-1 integrated powertrain delivering up to 210 kW of power while delivering real-world range figures of 500 km+ on the 79 kWh and 400 km+ on the 59 kWh battery pack under real-world conditions. The eSUVs are quick, with an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 6.7 s for BE 6e and 6.8 s for XEV 9e. The BE 6 and the XEV 9e also support fast charging, where you can charge your vehicles from 20 to 80 % in less than 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.
MAIA stands for Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture. The eSUVs are built on next-gen domain architecture with an Ethernet backbone powered by the fastest chipset in automotive grade, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295. This chipset comes with 24 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and an ultra-fast 6th-generation Adreno GPU for the cockpit domain. This architecture facilitates wireless tech and 5G connectivity along with ADAS L2+, 60+ apps for entertainment and productivity and much more. No wonder MAIA is the fastest automotive mind in the world.
BE 6: Unlimit Performance Unlocked
The Mahindra BE 6 is a bold redefinition of electric performance. Radical, powerful, and unmistakably dynamic, the BE 6 makes a statement wherever it goes. With a design that combines futuristic aesthetics with aggressive, performance-driven details, the BE 6 turns heads and races hearts.
The driver’s cockpit welcomes you as a race car driver with its fighter jet-inspired gear shifter and digital cockpit. Three 12.3-inch screens on the dash with the highest levels of tech elevate the BE 6 experience. The BE 6 is designed for those who crave drama and thrill, blending high-octane performance with cutting-edge electric technology.
The BE 6 is not just about performance; it’s about redefining EV design, giving us a glance into the future. Powered by 59 and 79 kWh battery packs, the BE 6 offers class-leading range and performance, packaged in a futuristic design that redefines the standards of EVs globally.
XEV 9e: Unlimit Luxury with Silent Power
The XEV 9e is Mahindra’s flagship eSUV - a luxury coupe SUV that brings global-level elegance and segment-first innovation to Indian roads. With its sleek profile, plush interiors, and tech stack that rivals premium offerings, the XEV 9e makes luxury electric vehicles accessible and elevates the standard for luxury electric vehicles in India. More than just an SUV, it’s a global-level luxury coupe SUV that combines high-end design, advanced technology, and silent electric performance in one seamless package.
With its sleek, aerodynamic profile and meticulously crafted interiors, the XEV 9e presents a world of understated elegance. It’s a vehicle that defines modern luxury—refined, silent, and yet packed with the power to transform the driving experience. Power-packed with 59 and 79 kWh battery options, the XEV 9e offers unmatched luxury and performance in its segment and punches way ahead into premium segments, making it the perfect choice.
Mahindra’s Landmark Milestone.
Mahindra achieved a landmark milestone as they delivered over 3,000 eSUVs in just 20 days, making it one of the fastest full-scale rollouts in India’s EV market. This is significant news as it shows Mahindra’s readiness to meet the growing demand for EVs. It also boasts of their manufacturing prowess, which allowed them to achieve this milestone. The fast-track delivery mechanism also shows Mahindra’s capability and assures the country of a fortified EV ecosystem, which is the call of the hour. This puts Mahindra as a major player in the global EV diaspora, making us Indians prouder than ever.
With the introduction of the BE 6 and XEV 9e, Mahindra has unveiled a bold vision for the future. Mahindra’s commitment to making electric mobility accessible, exhilarating, and luxurious makes for a huge step towards making them the major representatives for EV production in the global market from India. Be it the dynamic performance of the BE 6 or the refined sophistication of the XEV 9e, the Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs offer an exemplary view into the future of electric mobility in India.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.