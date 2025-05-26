Electric Icons- Indian Origin- meet the new Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs

In a world where the future of mobility is being rewritten, Mahindra’s BE 6 and XEV 9e are not just electric SUVs—they are a statement. These eSUVs, crafted on the innovative INGLO platform and powered by MAIA, embody Mahindra’s vision for the future. Designed in India with global aspirations, the BE 6 and the XEV 9e are unique and distinct eSUVs that bring forth tech and features ahead of their segment, catering to experienced EV owners and newbies alike. Mahindra’s stance as a global EV manufacturer gets stronger with these world-class eSUVs that are reshaping the future of mobility one thrilling drive at a time.

INGLO & MAIA

The revolutionary INGLO electric origin architecture places Mahindra globally as a leader in electric automotive technology. The indigenous INGLO architecture is based upon a 3-in-1 integrated powertrain delivering up to 210 kW of power while delivering real-world range figures of 500 km+ on the 79 kWh and 400 km+ on the 59 kWh battery pack under real-world conditions. The eSUVs are quick, with an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 6.7 s for BE 6e and 6.8 s for XEV 9e. The BE 6 and the XEV 9e also support fast charging, where you can charge your vehicles from 20 to 80 % in less than 20 minutes with a 175 kW fast charger.

MAIA stands for Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture. The eSUVs are built on next-gen domain architecture with an Ethernet backbone powered by the fastest chipset in automotive grade, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295. This chipset comes with 24 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and an ultra-fast 6th-generation Adreno GPU for the cockpit domain. This architecture facilitates wireless tech and 5G connectivity along with ADAS L2+, 60+ apps for entertainment and productivity and much more. No wonder MAIA is the fastest automotive mind in the world.