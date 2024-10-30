Coping with disruption

How boards of incumbent companies can safeguard value creation when launching new businesses
The past two decades have seen many industries shaken to the core by a series of digital disruptions. This started with the advent of the internet, followed by the rise of social media, smartphones and now the shockwave of generative AI (GenAI). Industries such as media, advertising, mobility, tourism and telecommunications look fundamentally different today than even just five years ago. While management pulls out all the stops to stay on top of this upheaval the challenge for the board is to take a macro perspective and ensure that even in the heat of the fight, resources are allocated wisely and the boundary conditions for success are in place.
The technology, media and telecom (TMT) sector is a case in point. One of the first industries to face digital disruption, it offers multiple cases of both successes and failures as organisations looked to pivot to confront the new challenges presented by these fast-paced changes. What can industries take from these examples and what lessons can boards learn as they steer their organisations through the next disruption?
In 2018, the company spun off its international classifieds business into a separate entity called Adevinta. Three years later, Adevinta acquired eBay Classifieds, setting it on a path to become the global leader in classifieds with a market capitalisation of over €12 billion, reaching around one billion people worldwide.
What can other boards learn by comparing the Schibsted experience to less successful digital adventures in the TMT industry? How can a board separate the wheat from the chaff when new business initiatives are being proposed? There are several critical questions boards should ask the management and themselves when deciding whether to launch new businesses in the digital world.
From the beginning, Schibsted’s online classifieds business was set up as a separate unit, allowing them to embrace a steep learning curve and continuously improve performance. Agility, however, not only applies to launching new digital businesses but also the ability to pivot traditional businesses to new business models, even if that means losing revenues in the short term.
Schibsted repeatedly did exactly that. Besides gambling its dominant position in traditional classifieds on a move into the online marketplace, it also transformed its newspaper distribution network into Norway’s leading e-commerce delivery service Helthjem (Norwegian for “all the way home”) in the early 2010s. On the media front, it convinced readers to move from more advertising-driven traditional newspapers to a subscription-driven online model. Additionally, Schibsted pivoted radically to being mobile-first leveraging the rise of smartphone use.
Going through these cycles is only possible when management, employees, the board and key shareholders have enough mutual trust to stick it out and are aligned on the risks they are willing to take. From the early days of FINN.no to the bold acquisition of eBay Classifieds, Schibsted’s board and Schibsted’s key shareholder, the Tinius Trust, consistently but critically supported a bold course. This occurred even in the face of some failures, such as Sesam, the short-lived Scandinavian search engine that was shut down after just four years.
While it is the role of the management to do its level best to make the new business a success, it’s the role of the board to ensure that the right boundary conditions are in place to support the management in this journey. By frequently asking the right questions and not being afraid to act, the chance of launching successful new digital businesses will grow significantly.
Annet Aris Annet Aris is Senior Affiliate Professor of Strategy at INSEAD and Academic Director of INSEAD’s Corporate Governance Centre.
Kristin Skogen Lund is the Chairperson of the INSEAD Board of Directors. She is the outgoing CEO of Schibsted ASA, and has previously been Director General of the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise, EVP at Telenor, and CEO of several Schibsted brands.
[This article is republished courtesy of INSEAD Knowledge, the portal to the latest business insights and views of The Business School of the World. Copyright INSEAD 2024]