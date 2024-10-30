Tech5: Google tops Q3 expectations, OpenAI planning own chip, TCS wins contract in Ireland, and more

Forbes India's daily tech news bulletin with five headlines that caught our attention
The two businesses together account for more than 99.5 percent of Alphabet’s revenues and all of its profits. The numbers compared with analysts’ expectation of $86.4 billion, according to Investing.com. Google’s earnings of $2.12 per share also topped expectations of $1.84.
The numbers allayed investor concerns that Google’s multi-billion-dollar investments in AI may not pan out soon enough. CEO Sunder Pichai said in earnings conference that the AI investments, including in infrastructure, models and products and platforms, were driving sales in its main ad business as well as the enterprise cloud unit.
AMD is the second-biggest maker of graphics processing units that are used in AI computing in data centres and so on. Market leader Nvidia, however, has a dominant lead for now.
Meanwhile, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has teamed up with TSMC and Broadcom to build its first in-house chip, designed to support its artificial intelligence systems, Reuters reported earlier today. OpenAI is also buying AMD and Nvidia chips to meet its surging infrastructure needs, according to Reuters.
The system will cover the automatic enrollment of nearly 800,000 workers in Ireland, according to TCS, which will offer its BaNCS core banking software platform to oversee the administration of the scheme, enrollment, record management, and benefit disbursement. The related IT services will be delivered from a local TCS centre, in Letterkenny, Ireland.
TCS, India’s biggest and one of the world’s largest IT services providers, didn’t give details on the value of the contract.
The proposed transaction concerns an acquisition by the investment funds advised by Apax Partners of additional shareholding in Thoughtworks such that the software company will be wholly owned by the AP Funds once the deal is concluded, according to the release.
Temasek, through its subsidiary Nevado Investments, will retain approximately 10 percent equity in Thoughtworks as a minority non-controlling investor. Thoughtworks, a technology consultancy, specialises in IT consultancy and managed services and has a significant share of its operations out of centres in India.
The London-and-Bengaluru startup has seen significant growth, expanding its customer base in key sectors such as healthcare and BFSI, with strong adoption of its EIQ platform among Fortune 500 companies, according to the release.
The platform offers an integrated, user-friendly solution designed to streamline automation without requiring extensive technical skills. Evolute has also raised an undisclosed amount of conventional debt, according to Tracxn, a private markets intelligence provider.