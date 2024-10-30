Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. AI for India: How S Vishnu bootstrapped Jarvis to $1 mln from the outskirts of Coimbatore

In this episode, Vishnu S talks about how his fascination for opensource software set him on a journey of entrepreneurship, and how he started Jarvis Labs &mdash; a data centre orchestration startup for India's AI needs that's ready to go global. Jarvis, based on the outskirts of Coimbatore, not only offers affordable GPU options, but also a software layer that allows customers to quickly start focusing on their own work rather than worrying about the complexities of spinning up cloud infrastructure for AI
By: Harichandan Arakali
Published: Oct 30, 2024

