Game-Changers highlights India’s most influential innovators who are reshaping the nation’s future. From technology and sustainability to healthcare and social impact, these visionary leaders are driving transformative change, creating scalable solutions, and inspiring progress across industries with purpose, resilience, and global relevance.
Remesh Ramachandran, CISO, Security Researcher
Why a Security Researcher Turned to AI to Solve Modern Cyber Threats. As cyber threats grow more automated and complex, traditional security tools often overwhelm teams with alerts while still missing real risks. This challenge led Remesh Ramachandran, a globally recognized cybersecurity leader, to build SOC Nexus an AI-powered, unified security intelligence platform that turns scattered security data into actionable insight.
An ethical hacker with Hall of Fame recognition from Google, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, Meta,eBay, and MasterCard, Remesh has also been named Global CISO of the Year and featured among the Top 50 Middle East CISOs. His work with government and international agencies strengthened his focus on practical, real-world security.
SOC Nexus analyzes data from firewalls, endpoints, SIEM, UEM, PAM, DLP, threat intelligence feeds, and dark web sources. Using Agentic AI and machine learning, it detects real threats, reduces false positives, and provides a CISO dashboard with real-time risk and incident visibility for faster decisions.
Building on earlier innovations like Secues and other successful cybersecurity ventures, Remesh’s mission with SOC Nexus is simple: add an intelligent AI layer over existing security tools so organizations can stay ahead of modern attacks without replacing their current security systems.
Kunal Hundia, Managing Director, EVM
Kunal Hundia, Managing Director of EVM, is a seasoned business leader with over 25 years of experience across India’s IT storage and peripherals industry. Under his leadership, EVM has evolved from a storage-focused company into India’s No.1 Indian storage brand, operating across 40+ categories including storage, peripherals, and mobility accessories. The company has sold 25 crore+ products, supported by a pan-India distribution network and 500+ service centres offering free pick-up and drop support. EVM’s Made-in-India SSDs and service-led approach have earned multiple industry awards, positioning the brand as one to watch in 2026.
Aditya Vikram Birla, Chairman and Managing Director, Cosmic Birla Group
Cosmic Birla Group, headed by Aditya Vikram Birla is a diversified industrial conglomerate with interests in Railways, Defence, EVs, Engineering, FMCG, Fleet Operation & Renting, Castings, Real Estate, Steel and Infrastructure. Aditya took the reins in 2021 when the Group’s turnover was Rs 132 cr and the PAT was a modest 5 cr. At that time CBG had a market value of Rs 90 cr. Today the Group’s turnover has crossed Rs 2,000 cr with a market value of Rs 5,000 cr thus achieving a remarkable CAGR of 173%. The Group today has 22 companies, 14 factories and is driven by more than 6000 team members.
Mr Santosh Kumar Sahu, Cofounder & CEO, Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd.
Gogreen Warehouses Pvt. Ltd. is a rapidly expanding infrastructure and logistics company transforming India’s agricultural supply chain. With a pan-India footprint spanning major ports, railheads, and hinterland locations, Gogreen provides comprehensive inspection, commodity audit, and warehouse receipt financing services across key agri-commodities such as rice, maize, pulses, and sugar. Accredited with NABL labs and partnered with global assaying firms, the company has handled over 3.5 million tonnes of cargo worth Rs 10,000 crore every month on an average with rigorous quality and compliance standards under the leadership of Mr Santosh Kumar Sahu, Cofounder & CEO and his team. With a workforce of 1600+ and partnerships across 25 states, Gogreen is redefining agri-logistics by integrating quality assurance, financing, and market connectivity, driving sustainable growth for stakeholders throughout the farm-to-market value chain.
Mr. Karteesh Reddy, CEO, GHR Infra
Driven by over 40 years of combined experience of V. Shyam Sunder Reddy (Managing Director), Karteesh Reddy Madugula (CEO), and Rohit Reddy Vangala (Director), GHR Infra is a Hyderabad-based realty developer that thrives on a simple, but meaningful philosophy of “Building Responsibly.”
GHR Infra will soon play a major role in the mixed-use project at Plot no. 15 in Neopolis, a premium land parcel recently acquired at ₹151.25 crore per acre (Telangana’s second highest bid till date). They will also open Experience Center for The Cascades Neopolis, a ₹3169-Crore 63-storey 217-meter-tall residential project launched by them (in collaboration with two other developers) in mid-2025. GHR TRIVANA, boutique villa community, and GHR Callisto, comprising 1190 apartments, are its other exciting projects.
Raghav Bhambri, Co-Owner, TONI&GUY
Raghav Bhambri, Co-Owner of TONI&GUY across major regions of India, has been a central force behind the brand’s strategic growth, creative leadership, and premium positioning in one of the world’s fastest-evolving beauty markets. Under his leadership, TONI&GUY has reinforced its reputation for precision hairdressing, fashion-led styling, and globally benchmarked salon experiences.
The ecosystem is further strengthened by Label.M, TONI&GUY’s official professional haircare brand and a long-standing sponsor of London Fashion Week.
Raghav has accelerated the brand’s expansion into Tier 2 cities, extending world-class salon standards beyond metropolitan markets and deepening its national footprint. Through the TONI&GUY Academy, he has broadened access to industry opportunities by building structured training pathways, leadership programs, and a culture rooted in rigorous attention to detail, developing future-ready talent and sustaining consistent excellence across the network.
Piyush Goyal Co-Founder & CEO, Volks Energie
Piyush Goyal, Co-Founder & CEO of Volks Energie, is driving India’s clean energy transformation through innovation and purpose. With a background in Chemical Engineering and deep experience in solar, battery storage, and energy efficiency, Piyush founded Volks Energie to democratize power—true to its meaning, People’s Energy. The company integrates solar, DC power systems, BESS, and precision HVAC into a unified energy stack, enabling businesses and public infrastructure to run cleaner and smarter. Trusted by leading government bodies like PGCIL, BPCL, and GAIL, Volks Energie delivers mission-critical, reliable solutions. In 2026, it stands out as a key partner for resilient, sustainable growth.
Arka Baidya, Co-Founder and CEO, Goldenflitch Studios
Arka Baidya, Co-Founder and CEO, alongside Co-Founder Vinay Krishna Gupta, leads Goldenflitch Studios at the forefront of India’s creative economy—where AI meets human-centric design.
Since 2021, the studio has partnered with 120+ global brands, delivering over 500 digital products that drive measurable business growth. Goldenflitch champions “humanized AI,” using technology to amplify intuition, emotion, and storytelling across interfaces, packaging, and brand experiences. With 300+ collaborative projects, the studio blends multisensory design with outcome-driven UX, shaping enduring brands and redefining how creativity performs in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.
