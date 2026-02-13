Game-Changers highlights India’s most influential innovators who are reshaping the nation’s future. From technology and sustainability to healthcare and social impact, these visionary leaders are driving transformative change, creating scalable solutions, and inspiring progress across industries with purpose, resilience, and global relevance.

Remesh Ramachandran, CISO, Security Researcher

Why a Security Researcher Turned to AI to Solve Modern Cyber Threats. As cyber threats grow more automated and complex, traditional security tools often overwhelm teams with alerts while still missing real risks. This challenge led Remesh Ramachandran, a globally recognized cybersecurity leader, to build SOC Nexus an AI-powered, unified security intelligence platform that turns scattered security data into actionable insight.

An ethical hacker with Hall of Fame recognition from Google, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, Meta,eBay, and MasterCard, Remesh has also been named Global CISO of the Year and featured among the Top 50 Middle East CISOs. His work with government and international agencies strengthened his focus on practical, real-world security.

SOC Nexus analyzes data from firewalls, endpoints, SIEM, UEM, PAM, DLP, threat intelligence feeds, and dark web sources. Using Agentic AI and machine learning, it detects real threats, reduces false positives, and provides a CISO dashboard with real-time risk and incident visibility for faster decisions.

Building on earlier innovations like Secues and other successful cybersecurity ventures, Remesh’s mission with SOC Nexus is simple: add an intelligent AI layer over existing security tools so organizations can stay ahead of modern attacks without replacing their current security systems.

Read More