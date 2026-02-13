Why sustainable products don’t always pay off for companies

Customers who care about the environment are willing to pay a premium for products that support their values. When selecting a burger off a menu, these consumers will pay more for the alternative meat product, knowing it uses far less water and land to produce. But some will only consider the meatless burger if it’s cheaper than the meat version—while others reject it entirely as inferior.

So how should companies decide whether to invest in sustainable lines of products—like plant-based meats, cold-water detergents, or recycled-fabric clothing? And if they do, how would that impact prices and profits?

A new study by Wilfred Amaldoss, the Thomas A. Finch Jr. Distinguished Professor of Marketing at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, coauthored with Fuqua PhD Siddharth Prusty, shows that consumer reactions to sustainability can be far more divided and strategically complicated than firms might assume.

The paper “Sustainable Consumption: A Strategic Analysis,” published in Marketing Science, found that when consumers preference for sustainable products grows, companies may actually face lower prices and profits; on the other hand, when consumers dislike for sustainable goods rises, firms may earn more by scaling back their green investments. The findings challenge the notion that sustainability always benefits both business and society.

“You may think that if people value sustainability, everyone wins,” Amaldoss said. “But when consumers differ sharply in their attitudes, the outcome can surprise you.”

The green divide

In the United States, sales of sustainable consumer products have increased from $88 billion in 2013 to $114 billion in 2018, and demand is growing. This trend has prompted products like sustainable laundry detergents, eco-friendly apparel, and responsibly sourced paper towels.

