Beyond Trade-offs: Importance of making sustainability aspirational and profitable

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability may have sounded like the indie band everyone claimed to love, but no one listened. But not so anymore. According to a PwC survey, 49 percent of investors are willing to divest from companies that don't take sufficient actions on ESG issues. Business leaders, aware of this, are stepping up their ESG efforts, with consumers also increasingly supporting sustainable brands. So now, there is no issue with the narrative, but there is a challenge with the number test. The question is, does it financially make sense to go green?

Traditionally, if decision-makers only look at shareholder value, going green might be costly. And on the consumer front, sustainable goods carry the burden of a high-end price tag, making them feel more like a splurge than a necessity. This standoff leads to the ultimate showdown: the 'Number Test.' It is a litmus test of business viability, whether pursuing green can also fill the coffers with green. Sustainable practices are not an expense but an investment, and they benefit the planet and the wallet. The real magic happens when businesses realise they can profit by going green. Now, that's music to any investor's ears.

ESG factors are increasingly becoming a strategic choice for long-term economic viability and success. For example, if you watch Shark Tank India on Sony, you may have noticed that many of the ideas presented on the show highlight sustainability as a key differentiator. An ESG focus has helped these businesses secure funding from the sharks and be successful thereafter. Some examples include Bamboo India, India Hemp, Wakao Foods, and Caragreen.

Investors are increasingly becoming more interested in ESG. According to a global survey by PwC1, 79 percent of investors consider ESG risks before investing, and 75 percent believe companies should prioritise ESG issues, even if it means lower short-term profits. In India, the top 1,000 listed businesses must submit a Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR) by SEBI. Beyond the gate-to-gate strategy, Indian companies must create a sustainable value chain.

This presents a new challenge for most businesses, with no established frameworks for materiality assessments. The toughest part is that the most significant part of the impact chain is often beyond the company's control. For example, who is to manage the waste generated by used plastic milk packets, water bottles, or soda cans—the consumer, the municipality, or the company?