Are the right ESG risks on your radar? Here's a 4-step framework to find out

The time has come for leaders to collaborate with stakeholders to identify, manage and report material ESG risks — and incorporate them into their business models and operations
In the current environment, ESG risks pose one of the greatest threats to public companies’ abilities to deliver predictable results. A recent Bank of America study calculated that 24 ESG incidents in the period 2014–2019 cost U.S. public companies over $500 billion in market value.
[This article has been reprinted, with permission, from Rotman Management, the magazine of the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management]