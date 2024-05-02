For businesses, sustainability should be a leadership challenge, not a cost problem: Rajeev Peshawaria

In a world where ESG is often reduced to box-ticking and greenwashing by businesses, Rajeev Peshawaria believes that sustainability is a leadership challenge, and entrepreneurs and CEOs should instil a culture of accountability top-down. In his new book Sustainable Sustainability: Why ESG is Not Enough, Peshawaria, the CEO of the Temasek-backed non-profit Stewardship Asia Centre in Singapore, talks to Divya Shekhar about the shifts he sees in global business behaviour in addressing climate and sustainability concerns, and what more needs to be done