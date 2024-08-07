Why climate adaptation in India is a VC opportunity: Five areas to focus on

The latest State of Climate Finance in India report by Climake argues comprehensively that the adaptation landscape is ready for private money
The lives lost and the ongoing devastation in Wayanad in Kerala—just the latest in climate change related disasters in the country—is one more stark reminder that action is needed, urgently.
Unsurprising then, that within the yawning gap between current private funding of climate action and what is actually needed, the focus on climate adaptation in India is further under-represented in policy, finance, and innovation. The latest annual report by Climake, an organization working to develop India’s private climate finance ecosystem, makes this point.