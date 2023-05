Climake's Shravan Shankar and Simmi Sareen on the glass-half-full climate tech finance scene in India

Shravan Shankar and Simmi Sareen, co-founders of Climake, a platform for climate tech funding and market access, discuss the latest edition of their flagship annual report—The State of Climate Finance in India 2023. Equity funding for climate tech decreased by 34 percent in 2022 from the previous year, although 2021 numbers were a bit skewed by eight large strategic, IPO, and post-IPO deals, they note. They also found that, on the positive side, investments in sectors beyond renewables—like agritech and waste and circularity—which urgently need to grow, increased