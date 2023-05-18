Climake's Shravan Shankar and Simmi Sareen on the glass-half-full climate tech finance scene in India

Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Shravan Shankar and Simmi Sareen, co-founders of Climake, a platform for climate tech funding and market access, discuss the latest edition of their flagship annual reportâ€”The State of Climate Finance in India 2023. Equity funding for climate tech decreased by 34 percent in 2022 from the previous year, although 2021 numbers were a bit skewed by eight large strategic, IPO, and post-IPO deals, they note. They also found that, on the positive side, investments in sectors beyond renewablesâ€”like agritech and waste and circularityâ€”which urgently need to grow, increased

