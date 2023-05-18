Climake's Shravan Shankar and Simmi Sareen on the glass-half-full climate tech finance scene in India

Shravan Shankar and Simmi Sareen, co-founders of Climake, a platform for climate tech funding and market access, discuss the latest edition of their flagship annual reportâ€”The State of Climate Finance in India 2023. Equity funding for climate tech decreased by 34 percent in 2022 from the previous year, although 2021 numbers were a bit skewed by eight large strategic, IPO, and post-IPO deals, they note. They also found that, on the positive side, investments in sectors beyond renewablesâ€”like agritech and waste and circularityâ€”which urgently need to grow, increased