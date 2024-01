In this episode, Bhaktha Keshavachar gives us a quick update on his four-year old company Chara, in Bengaluru, where he and his fellow co-founders are close to commercialising a type of motor that eliminates the need for rare-earth metals. Applications of such motors range from electric vehicles to industrial and HVAC systems, and even household appliances like washing machines. Chara is backed by VC investors including Exfinity Venture Partners, Kalaari Capital, and CIIE