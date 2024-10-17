India at Crossroads: Embracing ESG for a sustainable future

India faces a critical challenge in combating climate change as its economy grows. Embracing ESG principles offers opportunities for economic development balanced with environmental transformation
As the world pivots towards sustainable development, India finds itself at a critical juncture in the global fight against climate change. The country's current emissions level of 3.6 Gigatons of CO2 is projected to nearly double by 2030, making India the largest emitter on the planet. This alarming trajectory raises concerns about global warming. It draws intense scrutiny from international observers and the global business community, which is increasingly shifting its focus to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Amid these overarching challenges, opportunities abound for India to redefine its economic landscape by embracing ESG targets.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from the Indian School of Business, India]