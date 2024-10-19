Every innings that you play begins from zero: Richa Ghosh

The young keeper-batter of the Indian national team, on staying grounded despite tall achievements and handling pressure situations at a young age
The recent T20 World Cup might not have gone well for Richa Ghosh, with the Indian team making an exit in the group stages, but if the cricket philosophy of the 21-year-old keeper-batter is anything to go by, Ghose will, for sure, bounce back from the setback. Two years ago, the player from Bengal was dropped from the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games and last year from the Bangladesh tour, but the youngster took them on the chin. Cricket has, she says, taught her not to get carried away either by the highs or the lows but to forge ahead, looking to improve every day. In an interview with Forbes India, Ghosh shares her feelings about making it to the World Cup team at 16 (in 2020), how seniors rallied around her for her to segue into the cut-throat world of international cricket, and how she handles the pressure role of being a finisher. Edited excerpts: