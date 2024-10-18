Truth vs Information: Transcending the naive view of modern science

To transcend the naive view of modern science, academic institutions need to rethink how they measure success
The relationship between truth and information has become increasingly complicated in the digital age. Truth, a distinctive type of information that accurately reflects reality, now competes in a world overflowing with data—much of which is disconnected from reality. The philosopher and historian Yuval Noah Harari, in his latest book Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI, explores the differences between truth and fiction, another type of information that is far more prevalent than the truth.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai]