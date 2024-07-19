Digital India Programme: A journey of transformation

In the last nine years, the Digital India programme has made significant strides in enhancing digital infrastructure, providing accessible government services, and empowering citizens by leveraging technology
Advancements in technology and telecommunication continue to be a primary catalyst for change in the digital ecosystem and the way we do business today. Digitisation has helped companies, governments, and social sector institutions increase their productivity, reinvent their offerings, and contribute to society's well-being.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from the Indian School of Business, India]