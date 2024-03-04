73 percent users will stop using UPI if transaction fee is charged: Survey

To understand the view of consumers on the issue of a transaction fee on payments made through unified payments interface (UPI), LocalCircles, a social media platform and pollster focusing on governance, public and consumer interest issues, surveyed 34,000 responses from citizens located in over 364 districts of the country. As per the responses, only 23 percent UPI users surveyed are willing to bear a transaction fee on payment, while 73 percent indicated that they will stop using UPI if a transaction fee is introduced. These responses come from users, half of which confirm making more than 10 UPI transactions in a month.