House rent allowance (HRA) exemption explained: How to calculate, tax saving benefits and more

What is HRA or House Rent Allowance?

How to calculate HRA exemption?

HRA exemption and tax deduction

Live in rented accommodation: This means you can't claim HRA if you're living on self-owned property. Receive HRA as part of your Cost to Company (CTC): Your employer must include HRA in your salary package to be considered for tax exemption. Submit valid rent receipts and proof of rent payments: You'll need documentation to support the actual rent you're paying when filing your tax return.

HRA for self-employed individuals

HRA for salaried individuals

How to claim an HRA exemption?

Via employer: If you want your employer to consider an exemption for HRA while calculating your TDS (Tax Deducted at Source), submit the documents to your HR department during the tax filing period (usually the last quarter of the financial year). They will factor in your HRA for tax calculation purposes. During ITR filing: If you haven't submitted the documents to your employer, you can claim the exemption while filing your Income Tax Return (ITR). Mention the HRA amount received and the details of your rent payments in the relevant sections of your ITR form.

Claim deduction under Section 80GG

A fixed monthly amount (Rs5,000). A percentage of your adjusted total income (25 percent). The difference between your actual rent and 10 percent of your adjusted total income.

Claiming HRA on home loan interest

Benefits of claiming HRA exemption

Reduced tax liability: The biggest benefit is a potentially significant reduction in your overall tax liability. By lowering your taxable income through the HRA exemption, you might fall into a lower tax bracket or owe less tax overall. Financial relief: HRA helps offset the financial burden of renting an apartment, particularly in major cities with high rents. Flexibility in choosing accommodation: Knowing you can claim an HRA exemption might give you more flexibility when choosing your rental accommodation. You might be more open to considering locations with slightly higher rents but offering other benefits like better amenities or proximity to work. Increased take-home pay: Since the HRA exemption lowers your taxable income, it can also lead to a higher take-home pay each month. This translates to more money in your pocket that you can use for savings, investments, or other expenses. Paperwork benefits: HRA receipts and rental agreements can be helpful documents when applying for visas, loans, or other purposes requiring proof of residence.

Things to consider when claiming HRA exemption

First, you must be a salaried employee receiving HRA as part of your compensation package. Self-employed individuals have different options for claiming deductions on rental housing. Second, the HRA exemption amount is based on the lowest of three factors: your actual HRA received, a specific percentage of your salary based on your city of residence, and your actual rent minus 10 percent of your salary. Finally, you'll need to maintain proper documentation, such as rent receipts and your rental agreement, for verification purposes. By understanding these eligibility requirements and how the exemption is calculated, you can take advantage of this benefit and potentially save money on your taxes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Through employer: Submit rent receipts & rental agreement (landlord's PAN if rent > Rs. 1 lakh) for employer to consider HRA deduction. During ITR Filing: Attach rent receipts and a copy of the rental agreement, and claim the HRA amount while filing the ITR (Form 16 is needed, too).

