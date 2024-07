F

Due dates for advance tax payment for FY 2024-25

Instalment Due Date Percentage of Tax Liability 1st Instalment June 15, 2024 15% 2nd Instalment September 15, 2024 45% (30% of remaining liability) 3rd Instalment December 15, 2024 75% (30% of remaining liability) 4th Instalment March 31, 2025 100% (Remaining liability)





Documents required for paying income tax online



Form 16 Aadhaar Card PAN Card Form 16 B, Form 16A, or Form 16C Salary slips and bank statement Form 26AS Tax saving investment proof Home loan statement Capital gain statement Interest certificates issued by post office or bank

Step-by-step process to e-pay tax online

Begin by visiting India's official Income Tax Department e-filing portal.

Find the "e-pay tax" section on the homepage.

Log in using your TAN (Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number) or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Enter your registered mobile number and proceed by clicking 'Continue'.

Now submit the 6-digit OTP you received on your mobile number and click 'Continue.

Choose the first option labelled 'Income Tax' and click "Proceed".

Click "Assessment Year" and select the year you pay the tax (FY 2024-25).

Fill in the required tax breakup details accurately, including the amount you need to pay.

Choose your preferred payment method.

The portal supports various payment methods such as net banking, debit card, and payment gateway.

Once you select your favourable payment method, click 'Continue'.

In this step, you can see a preview of the challan details.

Carefully verify all the entered information before proceeding. Ensure that all the details are correct to avoid any issues later.

Select 'Edit' to modify the correction needed, or click 'Pay Now' to pay.

A pop-up of Terms and Conditions will appear. Check the box once you go through the T&C section.

To proceed with the payment, click 'Submit to Bank'.

Once the transaction is completed, you will receive a confirmation receipt.

Keep this receipt as proof of payment for your future records.

FAQs

