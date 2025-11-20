Deepinder Goyal’s take on gravity and aging: Grounded in science or a gimmick?

On November 15, Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal (formerly Zomato) wrote a post on X and LinkedIn, saying: “I am saying gravity shortens lifespan.”

His new longevity venture, Continue Research, backed by a $25 million fund, is investigating whether gravity—the force that keeps us grounded—could also be accelerating ageing by gradually reducing blood flow to the brain. He added: “It’s open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our common quest for scientific progress on human longevity.”

The announcement has drawn scepticism and criticism from doctors and other entrepreneurs, with rebuttals being posted on social media platforms and reported in the news media. For instance, Jitendra Chouksey, CEO of fitness startup Fittr, posted on LinkedIn on November 16: “"We live in dangerous times. When I forwarded Deepinder’s "gravity theory of ageing" to Dr Lauren Colenso, a scientist who actually works in this field, she joked that she wanted to delete her social media." Yet Goyal’s move is part of a trend in India: Entrepreneurs betting on radical ideas to extend human health span, including Accel’s Prashanth Prakash, Biocon’s Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and former Infosys CEO Kris Gopalkrishnan.

A 2019 report by Bank of America analysts had predicted that the global longevity economy would become worth $600 billion by 2025. Subsequently, the sector started attracting tech founders and billionaires worldwide, who have invested in various startups. In 2021, Jeff Bezos invested an undisclosed amount into Altos Labs, which focuses on cellular reprogramming to reverse ageing; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, invested $180 million in Retro Biosciences, also started in 2021 and which aims to add 10 years to human lifespan through cellular rejuvenation. Others like entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel and Brian Armstrong (CEO of Coinbase) are backing ventures such as NewLimit and Unity Biotechnology, targeting epigenetic reprogramming and senescent cell clearance.

