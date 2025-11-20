Advertisement
Photo of the day: Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for the 10th time
Prime Minister Modi posted a congratulatory photo on social media platform X, lauding Nitish Kumar as 'an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years'. This
Prefer us on Google
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 16:54 IST1 min
Image: Courtesy (@narendramodi) / Posts / X
First Published: Nov 20, 2025, 16:58Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Special-report /
- Photo-of-the-day /
- Photo-of-the-day-nitish-kumar-sworn-in-as-bihar-cm-for-the-10th-time
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement