Advertisement

Photo of the day: Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for the 10th time

Prime Minister Modi posted a congratulatory photo on social media platform X, lauding Nitish Kumar as 'an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years'. This

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 16:54 IST1 min
Prefer us on Google
New
Prime Minister Modi posted a congratulatory photo on social media platform X, lauding Nitish Kumar as 'an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years'. This is Kumar's 10th term as chief minister of the state
Prime Minister Modi posted a congratulatory photo on social media platform X, lauding Nitish Kumar as 'an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years'. This is Kumar's 10th term as chief minister of the state
Image: Courtesy (@narendramodi) / Posts / X

First Published: Nov 20, 2025, 16:58

Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News