Health-vs-hype-why-ors-is-a-medical-treatment-and-not-a-sugary-drink

On October 14, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an order that banned the use of the term ‘ORS’—short for oral rehydration solutions—on any drink that did not follow the medical formula prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The move, upheld by the Delhi High Court, followed a public interest litigation (PIL) that was filed by Dr Sivaranjani Santosh, a Hyderabad-based paediatrician, who started a campaign against the mislabeled drinks in 2017. “Rehydration is core to paediatrics,” she tells Forbes India. “ORS is a life-saving medicine, not a sugary drink.”

Sivaranjani’s campaign had begun in 2017 after she began to notice that her patients who were suffering from diarrhoea were not showing signs of improvement after being prescribed ORS to treat dehydration. The children’s parents insisted they were using ORS products, and what they showed her were products labelled as ORS drinks but containing nearly 10 times the sugar of the WHO-approved formula.

Sivaranjani found these products were approved as beverages under FSSAI, rather than as drugs under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). She began writing to both regulators in 2021, and, after receiving no corrective action, filed a PIL in the Telangana High Court, naming the Union Health Ministry, FSSAI, CDSCO, and several manufacturers. Her campaign finally resulted in the October 14 order.

