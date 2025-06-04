Indian pharma can innovate for the world: Sharvil Patel

T he Indian pharma industry is a vital asset for global health. With its robust manufacturing infrastructure for providing large volumes of affordable medicines and vaccines, India plays a pivotal role in ensuring the accessibility and affordability of life-saving treatments globally.

India, the world’s most populous country, has reaped the benefits of the demographic dividend of a growing young population. With the advances in health care, we have successfully added years to life. However, this has also resulted in a shifting age demographic and rising non-communicable diseases, representing a significant share of the global disease burden.

Indian innovation in lifesciences to create world-class therapeutics is a strategic priority of the nation. Indian pharma—with its advantage in scale, reach and cost—can play a key role in improving the quality of life for global good, supporting drivers of economic growth and accelerating India’s rise into a knowledge-driven nation.

Moving up the value chain

Several policy interventions over the decades have nurtured the journey of Indian pharma—now a $58 billion market. In the formative years, the Patent Act in 1970 paved the way for enabling process patents. Later, in 2005, the government amended the patent laws to comply with the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement, enforcing product patents on pharmaceuticals. Going forward, there are four key pillars fundamental to creating a robust lifesciences innovation ecosystem and for India.

Regulatory Landscape: Global innovation hubs have created fast-track pathways to prioritise and accelerate new drug approvals. India, with its potential to streamline approval timelines even further, must adopt regulatory processes that are efficient, digital and aligned with global standards, supported by strong governance to realise its aspirations.