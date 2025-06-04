Tech Mahindra & Intel: Crafting the next wave of AI-driven telco transformation

In an era where telcos are under immense pressure to modernize, optimize, and deliver superior customer experiences, Tech Mahindra and Intel have been quietly powering breakthroughs. Their collaboration is not new, but it has taken on a new relevance as networks become more autonomous and data-driven decisions move to the frontlines. Forbes India caught up with Manish Mangal, Head - Americas Communications Business - Tech Mahindra, to understand how this strong collaboration is helping clients harness GenAI, advanced computing, and network transformation to solve critical business challenges.

Could you share some recent success stories where Tech Mahindra's collaboration with Intel played a pivotal role?

We’ve shared a long-standing relationship with Intel. During this time, our strong strategic alignment and technological synergy has formed the foundation for delivering impactful solutions. The development of Project Indus—an initiative focused on building large language models (LLMs) for Indic languages and the robust infrastructure offered through HybridNXT, both powered by Intel, undoubtedly enhance Tech Mahindra's value proposition and contributed to winning new clients and deepening existing relationships.

More recently, we have been building AI-driven solutions together. One of the flagship solutions, developed in collaboration, is an AI-Powered Digital Twin designed to optimize capex planning for telecom operators. We also teamed up to develop small language model (SLM)-based GenAI Agents, leveraging 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors, Intel Extension for PyTorch (IPEX-LLM), and Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel® AMX), to transform the network ticketing system through advanced automation and intelligent processing.

In all these solutions, Intel plays a pivotal role by powering high-performance AI inferencing through AI-optimized inference run on Intel’s hardware platforms and optimized software libraries. The Intel® Xeon® platform, equipped with built-in AI accelerators, enables deep learning algorithms to run efficiently on CPUs—delivering enterprise-grade AI performance while maintaining cost efficiency. Additionally, the Digital Twin that leverages AI to predict, simulate and optimize Capex investments is helping telcos to accelerate performance.