The new model of valuing wisdom in leadership

Today’s leaders have never had more information at their fingertips. Dashboards glow with real-time data, consultants churn out PowerPoints by the dozen, and AI models promise to predict everything from customer churn to climate risk. Leaders are clever, connected, and analytically sharper than ever.

And yet, organisations continue to stumble. Brilliant, data-rich leaders make decisions that look perfect on paper but collapse in practice – launching products no one needs, adopting technologies without considering ethics, or chasing quarterly gains that undermine long-term survival.

Why does this happen? Because judgement is not the same as intelligence. Having more data does not automatically lead to better decisions. What is missing is wisdom; the reflective, ethically grounded capacity to pause, weigh perspectives, and harmonise immediate demands with long-term flourishing.

This is the basis of a recent white paper from the Centre for Wisdom in Leadership (CWIL) at SPJIMR, that wisdom is the missing ingredient in modern leadership.

