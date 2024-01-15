How to prepare for AI-generated misinformation

The explosion of artificial-intelligence systems has offered users solutions to a mind-boggling array of tasks. Thanks to the proliferation of large-language-model (LLM) generative AI tools like ChatGPT-4 and Bard, it’s now easier to create texts, images, and videos that are often indistinguishable from those produced by people.
[This article has been republished, with permission, from Kellogg Insight, the faculty research & ideas magazine of Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University]