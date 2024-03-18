Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana: The RCB spin duo are here to stay

Delhi Capitals were 64-0 in seven overs after opting to bat first in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) final on Sunday. Things were completely going their way and it seemed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were in for a big chase. But they ended up with a meagre total of 113 runs. So, what happened in between?
The most precise answer would be Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana. Before the duo spun their web around Delhi batters, Sophie Molineux had changed the momentum with a three-wicket haul. Patil, the off-spinner, and Sobhana, the leg-spinner, teamed up perfectly to run through the rest of the Delhi batting line-up. The duo shared six wickets between each other by conceding just 26 runs, ensuring RCB lifted their maiden WPL trophy.