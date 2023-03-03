How Brand WPL will be built over the long term

W

While Viacom18 believes the WPL's principal consumers will be the core fans of the game, it has taken certain steps to ensure that it digs deep into the untapped female cohort of the audience. “We are broadcasting the league on TV and streaming it on JioCinema in 4K (English & Hindi) for free, so this expands our audience base tremendously, making the WPL available to 700 million+ internet users,” adds Jayaraj.





VALUE CREATORS

TURNING THE TIDE

BUILDING A BRAND

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

(This story appears in the 10 March, 2023 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)