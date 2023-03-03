Dr. Arindam Pande highlights contributing factors for heart disease

Gender (males are prone to CAD)

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is a narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries, usually due to plaque buildup. The most common symptom of CAD is chest pain (angina) which may result in a chronic heart attack. However, in some cases, CAD can be asymptomatic, which may lead to undiagnosed manifestations and fatal outcomes. There are several controllable and uncontrollable contributors to coronary artery disease. The modifiable risk factors include dietary and lifestyle habits and clinical conditions like high blood pressure, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity, while unmanageable factors include:Clinical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol can elevate the risk of cardiovascular manifestations. These prolonged disorders can damage blood vessels in the heart and block blood vessels leading to the brain, causing a stroke. The clinical survey has revealed that adults with diabetes are twice as likely to have heart disease or a stroke as people who do not have diabetes. Moreover, diabetes raises triglycerides and LDL cholesterol. More than 2 in 3 people with diabetes have high blood pressure.However, heart disease can be prevented by simple lifestyle modifications. Quitting smoking, eating a healthy diet, and being physically active can help alleviate the risk of cardiovascular complications. Restorative measures can boost your mental health and improve your overall well-being.