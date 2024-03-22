The Digital Shift: How technology is transforming health insurance in India?

Technological advancements are transforming every industry and the insurance ecosystem is not left untouched. Digital integration into standard and vital Health Insurance processes, such as policy issuance, claim management, and renewal process, has streamlined things, ensuring a seamless customer experience. Acting as a powerful tool, technologies like big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are reshaping the insurance industry for the better. Read on to know more.

Big Data Analytics: Helping insurers to know their customers better, big data has come across as one of the most valuable tools. It helps to price and underwrite more accurately and identify fraudulent claims. These days, many Health Insurance providers are associating with wearable (Internet-of-Things-based activity tracker) companies to collect the right data to better understand consumer needs and behaviours. This also lets them provide customised advice, coverage plans, and pricing. Notably, big data helps store huge amounts of data, maximise policy renewals, speed up responses to customers, and access archived and real-time data.

Cloud and AI/ML: In order to future-proof themselves, insurers are looking for cloud-based solutions to enhance their scalability and agility. Besides, health insurers are adopting AI/ML and advanced analytics to improve their service architecture and enhance customer experience. AI/ML-enabled tools not only help in guided selling and effective outreach, but also identifying fraud and related irregularities.

Remote Patient Monitoring: RPM is being employed by health insurers to bridge infrastructural gaps. When it comes to chronic disease management, RPM solutions, for example smart glucometers, are extremely helpful. This also helps reduce the frequency of hospital visits. Nowadays, insurers are partnering with wellness platforms and digital therapeutics firms to provide wellness programmes, such as smoking cessation, and disease and stress management.

Interoperable Digital Health Records: Healthcare providers and insurers must consider adopting standard code sets and data exchange frameworks. To begin the interoperability journey, it is vital to evaluate data governance policies, system capabilities, and the infrastructure. Using API-first strategy or natural language processing (NLP) technologies not only helps maintain digital health records without any hassle, but also accelerates clinical decisions, improves comprehensive patient care and enhances clinical documentation.

Mobility Solutions: Mobile-ready solutions are the way forward for Health Insurance companies when it comes to service support. They help policyholders make policy payments, submit claims, and get online consultation. These solutions also ensure the delivery of prescription information to pharmacies in real time.