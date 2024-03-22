The Digital Shift: How technology is transforming health insurance in India?

Technological advancements are transforming every industry and the insurance ecosystem is not left untouched. Digital integration into standard and vital Health Insurance processes, such as policy issuance, claim management, and renewal process, has streamlined things, ensuring a seamless customer experience. Acting as a powerful tool, technologies like big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are reshaping the insurance industry for the better. Read on to know more.Digitalisation in Health Insurance The rising demand for Health Insurance can be attributed to the efforts of the new-age insurers to expand insurance accessibility, enhancing simplicity and transparency. And, this has led to the adoption of disruptive technologies to stay ahead of the competition. From underwriting to risk analysis, digitalisation has taken over many insurance processes. AI-powered chatbots or virtual assistants have helped insurers achieve the feat of personalising customer service. Further, AI algorithms coupled with ML models are making underwriting an efficient and accurate process, enabling insurers to customise products based on the customer’s risk profile. Besides, automating manual processes is not only offering a hassle-free experience to customers, but also increasing operational efficiency. Tech-enabled Trends in Health Insurance Here are some technology trends that have disrupted the Health Insurance domain: