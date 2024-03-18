How Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala plan to take the Swades model to new districts

Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala celebrated Republic Day differently this year.
They visited a handful of villages like Hompada, Nandurkipada, Shenvad and Garudeshwar in Nashik, Maharashtra. Their non-profit, Swades Foundation, has been providing grassroots interventions related to education, skilling, health care, water security and livelihoods to the people in these villages since 2019. The meeting on January 26 was for Zarina and Ronnie to have conversations with the community to see the progress of these programmes, and identify what more needs to be done.
