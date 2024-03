Mutual fund stress test: Methodology and test results for small and mid cap funds

F

Fund Name AUM (Rs crore) 50 percent liquidation (days) 25 percent liquidation (days) Verdict Baroda BNP Paribas Small Cap Fund 1,325 1 1 Satisfactory Union Small Cap Fund 1,328 1.32 0.66 Satisfactory PGIM India Small Cap Fund 1,436 3 1 Satisfactory ITI Small Cap Fund 1,766 1.24 0.62 Satisfactory Sundaram Small Cap Fund 3,024 5 3 Moderate Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund 3,533 3.03 1.51 Satisfactory Invesco India Small Cap Fund 3,705 4 2 Satisfactory Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund 4,385 2.61 1.31 Satisfactory ICICI Prudential Small Cap Fund 7,414 10 5 Moderate Taurus Mid Cap Fund 117 0.1 0.1 Satisfactory LIC MF Mid Cap Fund 243 0.09 0.05 Satisfactory ITI Mid Cap Fund 714 0.18 0.09 Satisfactory JM Mid Cap Fund 813 0.6 0.3 Satisfactory Union Mid Cap Fund 1,049 0.32 0.16 Satisfactory Baroda BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund 1,073 0.45 0.22 Satisfactory WhiteOak Capital Mid Cap Fund 1,627 0.68 0.34 Satisfactory Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Fund 2,154 0.57 0.29 Satisfactory Aditya Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund 4,982 4 2 Satisfactory Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 4,238 2 1 Satisfactory Mirae Asset Mid Cap Fund 14,543 8 4 Moderate Sundaram Mid Cap Fund 10,157 4 2 Satisfactory PGIM India Mid Cap Opportunities Fund 9,971 4 2 Satisfactory ICICI Prudential Mid Cap Fund 5,486 2 1 Satisfactory

or someone investing in mutual funds, liquidity is a key factor. How long will it take a mutual fund to meet your redemption request? The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated an efficient way to find out: through mutual fund stress tests.A small-cap mutual fund may take longer to honour your liquidation request compared to its large- and mid-cap counterparts, as shares of smaller companies may be more difficult to sell. Among large- and mid-cap, similarly, the former is likely to see quicker redemption. The mutual fund stress test devised by the SEBI looks to assess the endurance of liquidity management in the scenario that 25 percent or 50 percent of investors ask for their money back, amid extreme market conditions. Join us as we explore the importance of stress testing, its methodologies, and the insights it offers into the resilience of mutual funds.The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has instructed its members to reveal stress test findings every 15 days in accordance with a recent directive from the capital markets regulator, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). The aim of these stress tests is to determine how quickly fund managers could liquidate portfolios in the event of investors seeking redemptions during unfavourable market conditions. The initial disclosure was anticipated by March 15 (read below for insights from the first disclosure).Additionally, the SEBI and various fund houses have engaged in lengthy discussions regarding liquidity, culminating in the development of a stress test methodology.Stress tests typically involve subjecting the entity to a series of hypothetical scenarios that represent extreme market conditions, such as sharp declines in asset prices, sudden changes in interest rates, or economic downturns. By analysing how the entity responds to these stress scenarios, analysts and investors can gauge its ability to withstand adverse conditions and identify potential vulnerabilities and risks.In the case of mutual funds, stress tests help investors understand how the fund's holdings and investment strategy might perform during periods of market turmoil or volatility. This information is valuable for investors looking to assess the risk profile of a mutual fund and make informed decisions about their investment allocations.However, note that just considering the stress test results is not enough for any redemption decisions you are considering. There are several other factors that need to be taken into account, namely performance, standard deviation, and tax implications.The Sebi, with the goal to test how quickly a mutual fund can meet redemption requests, has come up with a methodology for the mutual fund stress test. Below, we have simplified the test structure for you:Liquidation of 25 percent and 50 percent of the portfolio: The stress test involves a pro-rata liquidation of either 25 percent or 50 percent of the portfolio. This aims to assess the amount of time a fund manager requires to liquidate holdings and answer redemption demands in the case that a significant number of investors demand it. Removing the bottom 20 percent: The mutual fund stress test does not involve cutting the more illiquid part of the portfolio; a fund can remove the bottom 20 percent of the portfolio based on the assets’ liquidity. Thus, fund managers can retain any stocks they think need to be held longer for better gains.Here are some of the mutual fund stress test India results that appeared on March 15, 2024, and what they mean for investors:The Nippon India Small Cap Fund stated it would require 27 days to liquidate half of its portfolio. To liquidate 25 percent, it would take 13 days. Notably, this is the largest small cap scheme with a significant AUM of Rs 46,000 crore; the mutual fund stress test results indicate that it can not be liquidated very quickly, but the process may be faster than some of its contemporaries, namely SBI Small Cap. Taking its AUM into account, the numbers are satisfactory.Nippon India’s mid cap scheme would take 7 days for 50 percent liquidation and 4 days for 25 percent liquidation. The numbers are assuring for investors.In its small-cap fund, the liquidation time is estimated at 3 days for 50 percent of the portfolio and 2 days for 25 percent. Edelweiss Small Cap Fund therefore demonstrates efficient liquidity management, giving out good numbers.The Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund would take 2 days for a 50 percent portfolio liquidation, while a 25 percent portfolio liquidation could be done in 1 day. Investors therefore stand to get their money back pretty quickly, making this an attractive fund.Quant was the first to release its stress test results, and said it would take 22 days to liquidate 50 percent of its Small Cap Fund. For 25 percent portfolio liquidation, it would take the Quant Small Cap Fund 11 days. The lower liquidity in the fund suggests potential challenges in quickly meeting redemption demands.The number of days required to liquidate 50 percent and 25 percent respectively is 6 days and 3 days denoting a quick turnaround to a liquidation request.Axis Small Cap Fund projected it would need 28 days to liquidate 50 percent of its portfolio. Despite holding a substantial AUM of Rs 19,606 crore, its projection indicates lower liquidity levels than some peers; investors would not get their money back very quickly, but liquidity is still moderate.It would take 32 days to sell off 50 percent of its portfolio. Liquidity levels are moderate to low, going by the numbers coming from most contemporaries.It would need 17 and 9 days respectively for 50 percent and 25 percent portfolio liquidation. This signifies moderate liquidity.The SBI MF scheme has reported that it would take up to 60 days to liquidate 50 percent of its portfolio, and 30 days to liquidate 25 percent of its portfolio. SBI Small Cap Fund has therefore given the highest number of days any scheme has reported so far for liquidation; this does not imply very good news for investors, but going by its AUM, the estimates still mean moderate liquidity.The SBI Mid Cap Fund will need 24 days to liquidate 50 percent of its portfolio, and 12 days to liquidate 25 percent, as per mutual fund stress test results. The numbers are big again, which means it might struggle with meeting redemption requests quickly enough.It would take the Tata Small Cap Fund 35 days for 50 percent portfolio liquidation, and 18 days for 25 percent liquidation. Taking AUM into account, the reports suggest a long waiting time for investors looking to liquidate their holdings.50 percent portfolio liquidation will take 3 days for this one, and 25 percent portfolio liquidation will take 2 days. This clearly suggests better liquidity, on par with contemporaries. Investors can rest assured, as per test results.The mutual fund stress test result shows that it would take the Motilal Oswal Small Cap Fund 3 days for 50 percent portfolio liquidation, and 2 days for 25 percent liquidation. This is another fund with quick liquidation expectations, referring to a healthy level of liquidity.The Motilal Oswal Mid Cap Fund will take 10 days for 50 percent liquidation and 5 days for 25 percent liquidation. This indicates that the fund may struggle to meet redemption demands on short notice.For the Kotak Small Cap Fund, 50 percent portfolio liquidation would take 33 days, and 25 percent liquidation would take 17 days. One of the slower to sell off, this indicates moderate liquidity for the fund.The Kotak Emerging Equity Fund would take 34 days for 50 percent of the portfolio liquidation, and 17 days for 25 percent liquidation. Again, the fund would potentially face some challenges in getting investors their money back quickly enough.It would take the UTI Small Cap Fund 4.3 days for 50 percent portfolio liquidation, and 2.15 days for 25 percent liquidation. Liquidation is faster than some contemporaries, referring to good liquidity levels and a higher appeal to users.The stress test results show 4.22 days for 50 percent liquidation in the UTI Mid Cap Fund, and 2.11 days for 25 percent liquidation. Numbers are good again, especially compared to quite a few of the contemporaries and taking AUM into account.As mutual funds stress test results suggest, 50 percent of Canara Robeco’s Small Cap Fund’s portfolio can be liquidated within 13.5 days. It would take 6.75 days to liquidate 25 percent of its holdings. While not as time-consuming as some of the funds with higher AUMs, liquidation here would still take a while. This implies moderate levels of liquidity, leading to overall satisfactory numbers.Quantum AMC’s Small Cap Fund has stated both 50 percent and 25 percent of portfolio liquidation in 1 day. The numbers are more impressive than most contemporaries, lending greater convenience to investors.One of the top 10 players in this category, Franklin India Mutual Fund has declared 12 days to liquidate 50 percent and 6 days to liquidate 25 percent of its holdings. The satisfactory numbers indicate moderate liquidity levels.This is the second biggest fund in its category after Nippon. HDFC Small Cap Fund will take 42 days for 50 percent liquidation. This is the second highest number for the liquidation of half of its portfolio, after SBI, and not the most assuring to the investor base, as it signals lower liquidity.Biggest in its category, this one would take 23 days and 12 days, respectively, to liquidate 50 and 25 percent of its portfolio. Judging by the AUM, these numbers are pretty satisfactory.50 percent liquidation would take 0.45 days for this one, while 25 percent would take 0.22 days; numbers are reassuring for investors.This fund would take 2.61 days and 1.31 days, respectively, for 50 percent and 25 percent portfolio liquidation. Numbers are satisfactory.This fund would take 14.5 days and 7.25 days for 50 percent and 25 percent portfolio liquidation, respectively, suggesting moderate liquidity.This fund would take 7 days and 3.5 days respectively for 50 percent and 25 percent portfolio liquidation, signifying moderate liquidity and higher appeal compared to some contemporaries.Quite a few more funds have declared their results, let’s take a look at the table below for the same:Through stress tests, investors gain clarity on the liquidity of their mutual fund assets. It also encourages mutual fund managers to maintain liquidity awareness and readiness for sudden redemptions.Overall, these results underscore the importance of stress testing in providing investors with clarity on mutual fund liquidity. It also highlights the necessity for mutual fund managers to maintain liquidity awareness and readiness to meet sudden redemption demands effectively.