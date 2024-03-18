How Tata Motors defied the odds to emerge as India's third-largest carmaker

On February 13, a day before Valentine’s Day, Tata Motors sprung a surprise, a bombshell of sorts.
For the first time ever, an Indian automaker had reduced prices of its electric cars in the country, something akin a strategy followed by Tesla in the US, as battery prices see a significant drop. The price of the company’s wildly popular Nexon had been slashed by ₹1.2 lakh, with another model, the Tiago, receiving a ₹70,000 discount. Tata Motors is India’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, cornering nearly 80 percent of the market.
